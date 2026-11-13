Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP centered its third-quarter 2026 earnings call on fleet renewal, charter coverage and funding commitments that extend through 2029.

Chairman and CEO Stamatios Tsantanis outlined a constructive market outlook. Adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91, while net revenues of $57.5 million exceeded the $54 million estimate.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

SHIP Charts Near-Term Charter Rates

Seanergy expects fourth-quarter time-charter-equivalent (TCE) earnings of approximately $33,284 per day, with 86% of expected operating days already fixed. The forecast uses forward freight rates as of Nov. 5.

Tsantanis said five vessels were fixed for 2027 at an average of about $35,000 per day, with the remaining index-linked fleet retaining exposure to higher freight rates.

Responding to a B. Riley Securities analyst, Tsantanis described $32,000 to $35,000 per day as a reasonable 2027 Capesize market estimate. He remained confident about demand but acknowledged weather-related and congestion-driven volatility.

Seanergy Expands Its Fleet Commitments

Tsantanis detailed an $855 million investment program covering 12 vessels, including nine newbuildings and three secondhand ships. The additions represent about 2.3 million deadweight tons of capacity.

The first Hengli newbuilding is expected in January 2027, about four months early, alongside the 2019-built Midnightship. Seanergy also agreed to sell its oldest vessel, Friendship, for $33 million.

Four of six vessels arriving by the end of 2028 have secured, or are close to securing, multiyear charters. Their floor rates exceed cash break-even levels, with profit-sharing provisions retaining market upside.

SHIP Details Its Funding Mix

Chief financial officer Stavros Gyftakis said that $127.4 million has been paid toward the investment program, leaving $727.6 million in commitments through 2029. Quarter-end cash and restricted cash totaled $167.9 million, with net loan-to-value at 28%.

He outlined about $354 million payable in 2027, including $177 million already covered by secured financing. Management estimated another $100 million of debt capacity for two vessels awaiting specific financing agreements.

Asked by a NOBLE Capital Markets analyst about the funding split, Gyftakis projected debt financing for 65% to 70% of remaining commitments. Cash reserves, asset sales and operating cash flow would cover the balance.

Nine-month operating cash flow totaled $82.2 million. The board also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.4 per share, marking the company's 20th consecutive quarterly distribution.

Seanergy Clarifies 2027 Fleet Costs

A NOBLE Capital Markets analyst questioned vessel counts and operating costs as deliveries approach. Tsantanis projected an average operating fleet of 19 ships in 2027 and roughly 20 by year-end, allowing for additional disposals.

Tsantanis cautioned that initial delivery expenses could temporarily increase costs. By late 2027, however, newer vessels and fewer dry docks could lower daily operating expenses by approximately $500 or more versus late 2026.

Gyftakis clarified that four vessels are expected to undergo dry-docking in 2027, implying about 100 off-hire days rather than the analyst's 125-day estimate.

SHIP Sees Long-Haul Demand Supporting Rates

Tsantanis identified longer iron ore and bauxite voyages from the Atlantic as key demand drivers. West African bauxite exports rose about 21%, while the Simandou iron ore project was ramping up faster than expected.

He pointed to constrained vessel availability, with effective Capesize fleet growth below 1.6% in 2026 before accounting for additional operating inefficiencies.

Although management remained positive on structural ton-mile demand, Tsantanis flagged uncertainty surrounding Chinese commodity consumption. Answering an Arctic Securities analyst, he emphasized Simandou's contribution to expected 2027 shipment volumes.

Seanergy Shifts Its Focus to Execution

Tsantanis presented fleet modernization, charter flexibility and shareholder distributions as linked priorities. The next stage centers on bringing contracted vessels into service and replacing older tonnage.

Gyftakis emphasized managing those commitments while maintaining moderate leverage and cash returns. Management's attention is now directed toward financing, employing and integrating the expanded fleet.

SHIP's Zacks Rank and Style Score Signals

SHIP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value Score of A points to favorable valuation characteristics, and its Growth Score of A reflects favorable growth attributes. The Momentum Score of C is comparatively moderate.

Its combined VGM Score of A indicates an attractive blend of value, growth and momentum characteristics. However, Zacks emphasizes stronger historical performance when favorable Style Scores accompany a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). SHIP's current rank may change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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