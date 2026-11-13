Nokia CorporationNOK offers investors a more visible AI and Cloud growth opportunity, but the investment case remains balanced by modest broader growth, restructuring costs and weak free-cash-flow realization.



The decision comes down to whether stronger network infrastructure trends can outweigh execution and valuation concerns as Nokia heads toward 2027.

Nokia Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nokia Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nokia Corporation Quote

Nokia’s AI Exposure Strengthens the Growth Case

Network Infrastructure sales rose 15% year over year on a constant-currency basis in the third quarter. IP Networks grew 43% and Optical Networks increased 18%, reflecting strong demand from AI and Cloud customers.



Management expects combined Optical and IP Networks sales to grow 25%-30% in 2027. Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO is also expanding silicon, systems and optical products for distributed AI infrastructure, while Ciena CorporationCIEN continues to add high-capacity optical solutions for AI-driven network demand. That competitive activity underscores both the size of the opportunity and the need for Nokia to keep converting design wins into revenue.

NOK’s Earnings Outlook Shows Improving Profitability

Comparable operating profit increased 35% year over year to €605 million in the third quarter. Comparable operating margin expanded 220 basis points to 11.7%, benefiting from revenue growth and operating efficiency.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for annual earnings of 39 cents per share in 2026 and 47 cents in 2027. That implies further earnings growth next year if Nokia sustains operating leverage and its stronger infrastructure businesses continue to scale.

Nokia’s Valuation is Mixed Rather Than Clearly Cheap

Nokia trades at 2.4X forward 12-month sales, below the wireless-equipment sub-industry at 4.8X, the technology sector at 6.1X and the S&P 500 at 4.7X. On that measure, the stock carries a discount to each comparison group.



The picture is less favorable on earnings-based measures. Nokia’s forward P/E of 21.2X exceeds the S&P 500’s 19.2X, while its PEG ratio of 2.44 is above the industry comparison of 1.85. The stock therefore does not screen as uniformly inexpensive across valuation metrics.

NOK’s Cash and Restructuring Risks Argue for Patience

Nokia raised its 2026 restructuring and associated charge assumption to €1.1 billion. Related cash outflows are expected to total €800 million-€900 million for the year.



Cash conversion is another pressure point. Nokia lowered its 2026 free-cash-flow conversion assumption to 35%-55% of comparable operating profit and plans an additional €400 million investment in working capital to secure supply and support 2027 growth. Capital expenditures are expected at €750 million-€850 million.

Nokia’s Ranking Profile Supports a Balanced View

Nokia’s AI exposure, improving operating profitability and discounted sales multiple support the long-term case, but the stock still needs cleaner cash conversion and disciplined execution to make the investment setup more convincing.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports a balanced stance rather than a strong directional call. Nokia also has a VGM Score of D, a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of F and a Momentum Score of C. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank. Nokia’s middling Value and Momentum Scores and weak Growth Score suggest that the stock does not currently offer the strongest combination of those characteristics. Investors may therefore prefer to see more consistent earnings and cash-flow delivery before taking a more constructive view.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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