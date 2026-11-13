Shares of Nokia Corporation NOK have fallen 3.4% in the past week, putting the recent pullback against a mixed fundamental picture. AI and Cloud demand is accelerating, but cash conversion and restructuring costs remain important pressure points.

Zacks Investment Research

The question is whether stronger data-center connectivity demand can outweigh uneven telecom spending and near-term cash demands as Nokia moves into 2027.

Nokia’s AI Growth Offers a Counterweight

AI and Cloud net sales jumped 123% year over year on a constant-currency basis in the third quarter, while order intake reached €1.5 billion. Nokia also reported additional hyperscaler design wins and higher demand across optical and IP networking products.



Competition for AI networking spending is broad. Cisco Systems, Inc.CSCO has introduced silicon, systems and optical products aimed at distributed AI infrastructure, while Ciena CorporationCIEN is pushing optical and interconnect technologies for AI data-center connectivity. Nokia’s recent wins therefore need to translate into durable revenue growth.

NOK Still Faces Uneven Telecom Demand

The AI ramp has not removed weakness in traditional telecom markets. Sales to telecommunication providers were flat year over year on a constant-currency basis in the third quarter, underscoring the uneven spending environment across carrier customers.



The pressure is visible inside the portfolio. Fixed Networks sales fell 22% on a constant-currency basis, while Core Software declined 13%. Those declines partly offset strong gains in IP Networks and Optical Networks and leave Nokia dependent on continued strength in faster-growing areas.

Nokia’s Cash Conversion Raises the Stakes

Third-quarter free cash flow was negative €99 million even as comparable operating profit reached €605 million. Working-capital needs, restructuring-related cash outflows and capital expenditures absorbed cash during the period.



Nokia lowered its 2026 free-cash-flow conversion assumption to 35-55% of comparable operating profit. The company cited additional working-capital investment to secure supply and support 2027 growth, along with accelerated restructuring, making cash conversion a key measure of execution.

NOK’s 2027 Growth Case Depends on Execution

Management expects combined Optical and IP Networks sales to grow 25%-30% in 2027, supported by the order backlog. That target gives investors a measurable way to judge whether current AI and cloud demand can become a larger earnings driver.



Execution still matters. Nokia expects €1.1 billion of restructuring and associated charges in 2026 and €800-€900 million of related cash outflows. Converting backlog into sales while controlling integration, restructuring and supply-related costs will be central to the 2027 growth case.

Nokia’s Cautious Signals Temper the Rebound Case

The 10.5% weekly decline creates a lower entry point, but Nokia’s current signals do not point to an especially strong near-term setup. Improving AI-related fundamentals are being balanced by soft spots in telecom demand and weaker cash conversion.



Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That ranking is consistent with a neutral near-term stance rather than a clear buy or sell signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock also has a VGM Score of D, with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of F and Momentum Score of C. The weak Growth Score and below-average VGM Score temper the rebound case, suggesting investors may want clearer evidence of cash-flow improvement and execution before becoming more constructive.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research