Coherent Corp.COHR delivered a notable improvement in profitability during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, reflecting stronger operational execution and improved cost efficiency. The company's expanding margins highlight its ability to translate business activity into higher earnings, strengthening its investment appeal.

The improvement is particularly encouraging as Coherent continues to operate in technology-intensive markets where manufacturing efficiency, product positioning and disciplined spending play important roles in determining profitability.

COHR's Gross Margin Expansion Signals Operating Strength

Coherent's non-GAAP gross margin increased to 40.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 from 38.7% in the year-ago period, representing an expansion of 184 basis points.

This improvement suggests that the company is generating greater profitability from its revenue base. A stronger gross margin provides additional flexibility to invest in innovation, enhance manufacturing capabilities and pursue growth opportunities without placing excessive pressure on earnings.

Improved Cost Efficiency Strengthens COHR's Profitability

Coherent's operating expenses declined to 17.4% of revenues from 19.2% a year earlier, marking a reduction of 183 basis points.

The lower expense ratio indicates improving operating leverage and more efficient resource utilization. This progress is particularly important for a company operating across competitive photonics and advanced materials markets.

Consequently, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 368 basis points to 23.2% from 19.5% in the comparable year-ago quarter.

Earnings Growth Reinforces COHR's Margin Momentum

The combined benefits of stronger gross profitability and tighter expense management supported a substantial improvement in earnings.

Non-GAAP earnings per share surged approximately 80% year over year to $2.09 from $1.16.

Sustaining these improvements could strengthen Coherent's earnings trajectory. However, competitive pressures, manufacturing costs and fluctuations in customer demand remain important considerations for investors assessing the durability of its profitability gains.

How Do Industry Peers Compare With COHR?

Lumentum Holdings Inc.LITE and FabrinetFN are two U.S.-listed companies with significant exposure to the optical communications market.

Lumentum develops advanced photonic components and optical technologies used in data centers, telecommunications networks and industrial applications. Increasing requirements for high-speed connectivity create growth opportunities for Lumentum.

Fabrinet specializes in precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, supporting customers that develop sophisticated communications equipment. Growing demand for advanced optical systems provides opportunities for Fabrinet to expand its manufacturing operations.

While Lumentum competes through photonic innovation and product development, Fabrinet focuses on manufacturing expertise, production scalability and operational efficiency. Both companies face evolving customer requirements.

COHR’s Price Performance & Estimates

COHR stock has surged 61% over the past year against the industry’s 17% decline.

Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, COHR trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55X, above the industry’s 18.66X. It carries a Value Score of C.

Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s fiscal 2027 earnings has increased over the past 60 days.

COHR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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