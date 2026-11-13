Palantir Technologies Inc.PLTR continues to demonstrate exceptional operating momentum, with its Rule of 40 score reaching 158% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with 81% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The sustained improvement highlights the company's ability to accelerate revenue growth while strengthening profitability, reinforcing its competitive positioning in the artificial intelligence (AI) software market.

The Rule of 40 combines revenue growth and adjusted operating margin to assess the balance between expansion and profitability. Palantir's performance substantially exceeds the conventional 40% benchmark, underscoring its operating strength.

PLTR's Accelerating Revenue Growth Strengthens Its Score

Palantir's Rule of 40 improved from 145% in the first quarter of 2026 to 155% in the second quarter and 158% in the third. The latest reading reflects 96% year-over-year revenue growth and a 62% adjusted operating margin.

The company's expanding Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) adoption is supporting this momentum. U.S. commercial revenues surged 148% year over year to $984 million, reflecting growing enterprise demand for AI-driven operational capabilities.

Meanwhile, U.S. government revenues increased 96%, demonstrating strong demand across public-sector customers. This diversified growth provides additional support for sustaining the company's elevated performance.

Improving Profitability Reinforces PLTR's Growth Prospects

Palantir's expanding operating leverage is another important contributor to its Rule of 40 performance. Adjusted operating income reached $1.43 billion, while adjusted free cash flow totaled $1.22 billion, representing a 53% margin.

Management's raised full-year revenue guidance of $8.530-$8.534 billion further strengthens confidence in continued business expansion.

However, sustaining such exceptional growth and profitability simultaneously could become increasingly challenging as the revenue base expands. Elevated investor expectations also leave limited room for operational disappointments.

Nevertheless, Palantir's accelerating enterprise adoption, substantial operating margins and expanding cash generation suggest that its Rule of 40 performance remains a compelling indicator of underlying business strength.

How Do PLTR's Industry Peers Compare?

SnowflakeSNOW and DatadogDDOG are two U.S.-listed software companies benefiting from enterprise AI adoption. Snowflake reported 35% revenue growth in its second quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by increasing demand for its AI Data Cloud offerings. Snowflake continues to expand its enterprise relationships through broader data analytics and AI capabilities.

Datadog reported 35% revenue growth in the third quarter of 2026, supported by increasing adoption of its observability and security platform. Datadog also delivered a 28% non-GAAP operating margin, reflecting improving profitability. While Snowflake emphasizes AI-driven data infrastructure, Datadog focuses on monitoring increasingly complex digital environments, offering investors different AI exposure.

PLTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The stock has gained 28% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 12% growth.

Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PLTR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 33.78X, well above the industry average of 3.78X. It carries a Value Score of D.

Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR’s 2026 earnings has increased over the past 60 days.

PLTR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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