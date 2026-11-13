Disciplined pricing, rising climate-related risks and rapid digital transformation are shaping the insurance industry’s 2026 outlook. While increasing catastrophe exposure poses challenges, prudent underwriting and strategic pricing should sustain profitability. However, ample capacity and intensifying competition continue to put pressure on commercial insurance rates. Per Marsh, global commercial insurance rates declined 5% in the third quarter of 2026, marking the ninth consecutive quarterly decrease.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve, under Chair Kevin Warsh, raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%-4%, marking the first hike since 2023, following three consecutive cuts.



Against this backdrop, insurance heavyweights like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B and The Travelers Companies TRV remain well-positioned to navigate industry challenges. Additionally, accelerating digital adoption could stimulate merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, particularly technology-driven deals, as highlighted by Willis Towers Watson’s Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor.



Given these industry dynamics, which stock offers a more compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors? Let’s compare their fundamentals to identify the better pick.

Factors to Consider for BRK.B

Berkshire Hathaway is a diversified conglomerate operating more than 90 businesses across insurance, energy, railroads, manufacturing, retail and consumer products. Its broad portfolio reduces dependence on individual industries, providing earnings stability and resilience across economic cycles.



Insurance remains a key growth driver, contributing approximately one-fourth of total revenues. Disciplined underwriting, premium growth and favorable pricing support profitability. Berkshire’s substantial insurance float provides low-cost investment capital, enhancing financial flexibility and supporting long-term value creation through strategic investments and acquisitions.



Berkshire continues to refine its investment portfolio to strengthen income stability and geographic diversification. Increased investments in Japanese trading houses and airline-related businesses, alongside reduced exposure to select payment companies, reflect evolving capital allocation priorities. The $6.8 billion acquisition of Taylor Morrison Home Corp. expands its presence in the U.S. housing market, positioning it to capitalize on long-term opportunities. Additionally, a $330 million investment in Bending Spoons reinforces confidence in its acquisition-driven business model while increasing the company’s exposure to the expanding digital economy.



Financial strength remains a major competitive advantage, supported by more than $370 billion in cash and U.S. Treasury holdings, conservative leverage and a robust balance sheet. Substantial liquidity enables Berkshire to pursue strategic acquisitions, capitalize on attractive investment opportunities and navigate economic uncertainties. Its disciplined capital allocation approach, diversified earnings streams and considerable financial resources position the company for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

Factors to Consider for TRV

Travelers remains a leading provider of automobile and homeowners insurance and a major U.S. commercial property and casualty insurer. Its diversified portfolio reduces dependence on individual business lines and supports growth across market cycles. Consistent profitability and solid momentum underpin management’s confidence in its agency auto and homeowners businesses.



Commercial operations benefit from strong retention, disciplined pricing, favorable renewal premiums and steady new business growth. Expanding cyber insurance offerings further strengthen its growth prospects amid rising digital risks.



Travelers’ underwriting discipline remains a key strength, with an underlying combined ratio below 86% for nine consecutive quarters. Annual technology investments exceeding $1.5 billion, including AI, data analytics, IoT and cloud computing, enhance underwriting, claims efficiency and customer experience.



Prudent underwriting supported a 490-basis-point year-over-year improvement in net margin. Disciplined capital management enables business expansion and shareholder returns, reflected in the 22 consecutive years of dividend increases and an 8% CAGR. Although elevated debt remains a concern, leverage stays below industry norms. A 26.2% ROE, exceeding the industry average, underscores profitability, while management targets mid-teens core ROE.



Reinsurance costs and catastrophe exposure remain concerns. Travelers increased catastrophe bond protection to $750 million and renewed $1 billion of Northeast catastrophe coverage above a $2.75 billion attachment point. It also lowered its enterprise-wide treaty attachment point to $3 billion. Effective October 2026, increased cyber reinsurance cessions are expected to reduce fourth-quarter net written premiums by approximately $165 million and full-year 2027 premiums by $230 million, with minimal earnings impact. However, unfavorable reinsurance renewals could increase costs and earnings volatility.

Price Performance of BRK.B and TRV

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have gained 18% in the past three months, while those of Travelers have gained 9.5% in the same time.

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Estimates for BRK.B and TRV

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s 2026 revenues implies a year-over-year increase of 5.6% and that for EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS estimates have moved 0.8% northward over the past 30 days.

days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRV’s 2026 revenues implies a year-over-year increase of 0.01%, while that for EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 31.5%. EPS estimates have moved 6% northward over the past 30 days.

Are BRK.B and TRV Shares Expensive?

Berkshire is trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.68, higher than the median of 1.46 over the last five years. Travelers’ price-to-book multiple sits at 2.85, higher than its median of 1.98 over the last five years.

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Conclusion

Holding shares of Berkshire Hathaway adds dynamism to shareholders’ portfolios. It is a diversified operating conglomerate supported by durable cash flows, financial strength and a proven reinvestment framework that has compounded shareholder wealth over decades. Investors are keen to see how the conglomerate fares under the leadership of its new CEO.



Travelers maintains consistent profitability through disciplined underwriting and an underlying combined ratio under 86%. Its diversified portfolio across commercial, personal, and specialty insurance limits concentration risk.



Price performance, affordable valuation and growth estimates keep BRK.B ahead of TRV. Berkshire has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while Travelers carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which further strengthens its case.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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