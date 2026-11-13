Toast, Inc.TOST entered into a partnership with Great Harvest to implement its enterprise technology solutions across the bakery-cafe franchise. The agreement aims to simplify operations, improve efficiency and support future expansion while allowing franchise owners to maintain flexibility in managing their businesses.

Founded in 1976, Great Harvest operates more than 150 bakery-cafes across the United States. The company selected Toast as its strategic point-of-sale (POS) partner to strengthen its technology infrastructure and provide franchises with tools to manage daily operations more effectively.

Under the agreement, Great Harvest plans to deploy Toast POS, Toast Go 3 handheld devices, Kitchen Display Systems (“KDS”) and Multi-Location Management solutions. Franchise operators will also have the option to use Toast Payroll. These tools are expected to improve order management, employee productivity and operational visibility across locations.

Great Harvest has already tested Toast's KDS technology, which helpred reduce operational friction and order-processing times. The broader rollout is expected to improve operational consistency across its franchise network and support future bakery expansion.

TOST's Recent Partnerships and Growth Momentum

The agreement follows Toast's November 2026 partnership with Ruby Tuesday to deploy an enterprise technology systemwide. Ruby Tuesday plans to use Toast Go 3 handhelds, Toast Flex 3 terminals, KDS and payment processing solutions to improve order accuracy and customer service.

Toast's expanding customer base reflects growing demand for its platform. In third-quarter 2026, the company added approximately 8,500 net new locations, bringing its total to 189,000, up 21% year over year. Annualized recurring run-rate increased 24% to $2.5 billion, while gross payment volume rose 20% to $61.8 billion.

Conclusion

Partnerships with Great Harvest, Ruby Tuesday and other restaurant chains strengthen Toast's position in the enterprise market. These agreements can expand its installed base, increase payment processing volumes and generate recurring subscription revenues. Growing adoption of its integrated solutions should support customer retention and drive Toast’s long-term revenue growth.

Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 49.9%, outperforming the industry's growth of 12.5%.

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