The going has been strong for uniQure N.V. QURE over the past month. Shares of this biotech giant have surged 17.5% over the said time frame, outpacing the industry’s growth of 6.8%. The stock has outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 Index during the period.

The rally has been primarily driven by positive regulatory developments surrounding the company's lead gene therapy candidate, ifezuntirgene inilparvovec, for Huntington's disease. Earlier this month, the FDA accepted uniQure's biologics license application (BLA) for the investigational therapy for review, marking an important regulatory milestone and bringing the candidate closer to a potential U.S. launch.

Despite uniQure's weaker-than-expected third-quarter 2026 results last week, investors appear to be shifting their focus from the near-term earnings disappointment to the potential commercialization prospects of ifezuntirgene inilparvovec. Progress toward regulatory approval has emerged as a key catalyst for the stock, although the therapy's ultimate prospects will depend on the FDA's review outcome.

QURE Outperforms Industry, Sector and S&P 500 Index

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Against this backdrop, a closer evaluation of the company’s strengths and weaknesses can help assess its attractiveness as an investment opportunity.

FDA Accepts QURE’s Huntington’s Disease Drug Application

uniQure's lead gene therapy candidate, ifezuntirgene inilparvovec, has cleared an important regulatory milestone, with the FDA accepting its BLA for review under the Accelerated Approval pathway and granting it Priority Review. The FDA has set a PDUFA target action date of May 1, 2027, and is planning an Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the application.

The BLA is supported by 36-month data from 12 high-dose patients compared with a propensity score-matched external control.

Meanwhile, uniQure and the FDA reached alignment on key elements of the confirmatory study of ifezuntirgene inilparvovec.

The trial is expected to enroll approximately 200 patients, in a 2:1 ratio of ifezuntirgene inilparvovec to standard of care, with Total Functional Capacity (TFC) as the primary endpoint at 36 months.

QURE plans to initiate screening for its confirmatory study by the end of 2026.

The regulatory progress strengthens the candidate's prospects, although the FDA's final decision and successful execution of the confirmatory trial remain key investment considerations.

Ifezuntirgene inilparvovec is the first investigational Huntington’s disease therapy to receive both Breakthrough Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations from the FDA. The candidate has also been granted Fast Track designation, underscoring its regulatory support.

QURE’s Other Pipeline Candidates

QURE’s pipeline also includes AMT-260 for the treatment of refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy and AMT-191 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

QURE completed enrollment in the second dose cohort of seven patients in the ongoing phase I/IIa study on AMT-260 and expects to present updated results in the first half of 2027.

In August 2026, uniQure resumed enrollment in the mid- and high-dose cohorts of its ongoing phase I/II study of AMT-191 for Fabry disease. Dosing had previously been paused after two mid-dose patients experienced asymptomatic liver enzyme elevations, which resolved following immunosuppressive treatment. uniQure expects to report updated phase I/II data across all dose cohorts in the first half of 2027.

QURE’s Valuation and Estimates

Going by the price/book ratio, QURE shares currently trade at 5.80X, lower than its mean of 7.47X but higher than the industry’s mean of 4.22X.

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Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss per share has widened from $3.82 to $3.83, while that for 2027 loss has widened from $3.55 to $3.71.

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Stay Invested in QURE Stock

The FDA acceptance of the BLA for QURE’s lead Huntington's disease gene therapy candidate, ifezuntirgene inilparvovec, with Priority Review provides an important growth catalyst.

Its strong cash position also supports ongoing pipeline development. As of Sept. 30, 2026, the company had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $768.4 million. QURE expects these resources to be sufficient to fund its projected operating expenses through 2030.

However, mixed clinical data, widening loss estimates, continued pipeline risks and uncertainty surrounding the FDA's final decision temper the outlook. Earlier, the company announced mixed additional data from the phase I/II studies on ifezuntirgene inilparvovec, for the treatment of Huntington’s disease.

QURE’s 36-month data demonstrated an 80% slowing of disease progression on the composite Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale (cUHDRS) and a 67% slowing on the TFC measure compared with an external control group. At 48 months, TFC showed 61% slowing, while cUHDRS showed 44% slowing that was not statistically significant.

Given the stock's recent rally and valuation premium to the industry, investors may prefer to maintain a cautious stance while awaiting further regulatory and clinical updates.

While existing shareholders may consider holding their positions to benefit from potential growth opportunities, prospective investors may prefer to remain on the sidelines until more attractive entry points emerge.

QURE's Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

QURE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the drug/biotech sector are Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX and Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL , each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Over the past 30 days, estimates for Amneal’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $1.03 to $1.06, while those for 2027 EPS have increased from $1.16 to $1.21 during the same time frame. AMRX shares have rallied 72.2% year to date.



Amneal’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.21%.



Over the past 30 days, estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s 2026 EPS have risen from $7.15 to $7.39, while those for 2027 EPS have increased from $5.75 to $6.84 during the same time frame.



Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 10.53%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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