Lemonade, Inc.LMND is expanding its reach in the U.S. renters insurance market, with its latest launch in Minnesota making Lemonade Renters available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. This is the first time Lemonade has made one one of its insurance products available nationwide , significantly broadening its addressable market.

The U.S. renters insurance market offers considerable growth opportunities, supported by low insurance penetration and a large renter population. According to the Financial Health Network's 2026 U.S. Trends Report, only 47% of renters have renters insurance, highlighting a sizeable untapped customer base. Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau reported approximately 46.25 million renter-occupied housing units in the third quarter of 2026. These trends provide insurers with opportunities to attract more customers as renting remains an important part of the U.S. housing market.

Lemonade's nationwide presence could help it capitalize on this opportunity by reaching previously underserved renters. Its fully digital platform allows customers to obtain quotes, purchase policies and file claims through its app or website, simplifying the insurance process. Coverage starting at $5 per month also strengthens its appeal among price-conscious consumers. Further, bundling options with other Lemonade products could support cross-selling, improve customer retention and increase premiums per customer.

However, broader availability alone does not guarantee stronger profitability. Lemonade's ability to convert the expanded reach into meaningful growth will depend on customer acquisition efficiency, policy retention and underwriting performance.

What Are Peers Doing?

Assurant, Inc. AIZ is strengthening its position in the renters insurance market through strategic partnerships and portfolio expansion. In May 2025, Assurant announced the transfer of QBE's North America Renters business to its platform, adding hundreds of thousands of units to its portfolio. The move strengthens its relationships with multifamily property managers and expands its reach in the renters insurance market.

The AllstateCorporationALL is also expanding its renters insurance offerings geographically. Its Affordable, Simple, Connected product suite, designed to simplify coverage and improve the customer experience, was available through exclusive agency and direct channels in 30 states as of December 2025. The broader rollout provides Allstate with opportunities to reach more renters and strengthen customer relationships through its distribution network.

LMND’s Price Performance

Shares of LMND have lost 44.4% in the past year, underperforming the industry.

Zacks Investment Research

LMND’s Expensive Valuation

LMND trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 7.05, above the industry average of 2.67.

Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for LMND

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMND’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) witnessed southbound movement in the last 30 days.

The consensus estimates for LMND’s 2026 and 2027 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases.

LMND stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research