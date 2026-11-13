Nu Holdings Ltd.NU, the parent company of Latin America's largest digital bank, Nubank, emphasized disciplined credit growth, improving lending profitability and global expansion during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management maintained confidence in its underwriting strategy despite concerns about Brazilian household indebtedness.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.22 per share, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $5.82 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.70 billion. Management also raised its full-year efficiency outlook while maintaining a measured approach to expansion.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nu Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote

NU Defends Credit Growth Amid Economic Concerns

Founder and CEO David Vélez emphasized continued market-share opportunities despite Brazil's challenging economic conditions.

Responding to a Goldman Sachs analyst, Vélez explained that lending decisions incorporate substantial buffers against economic deterioration. The company prioritizes positive net present value rather than specific delinquency targets.

CFO Rob Livingston indicated that management sees no immediate reason for a dramatic slowdown in lending growth. However, he declined to provide specific guidance for 2027.

Nubank Sees Stronger Underlying Lending Margins

NU's credit portfolio reached $41.6 billion, growing 33% year over year on an FX-neutral basis. Unsecured lending increased 39%, reflecting continued consumer credit expansion.

Livingston highlighted a recurring risk-adjusted net interest margin of 12.7%, compared with 11.9% in the preceding quarter. Reported risk-adjusted margin stood at 12.1%, reflecting nonrecurring items.

The CFO expects underlying risk-adjusted margins to remain economically strong in the fourth quarter. However, seasonal credit costs and upfront provisions could influence subsequent results.

NU Raises Efficiency Outlook Despite Spending Pressures

Management revised its 2026 efficiency ratio expectation to 19%-19.5%, improving upon its previous outlook of approximately 20%.

Livingston attributed the stronger performance partly to restrained hiring, AI-related productivity improvements and expenses shifting into the fourth quarter. The third-quarter efficiency ratio stood at 19.3%.

During questioning from a Bradesco analyst, Livingston reiterated that spending should increase sequentially as office-related expenses materialize and hiring accelerates. Nevertheless, full-year expectations remain within the revised range.

Nubank Targets Deeper Banking Relationships Abroad

Mexico completed its first quarter operating as a bank, reaching 16.6 million customers. Vélez emphasized that expanded deposit insurance and payroll accounts could strengthen customer relationships.

Responding to a BTG Pactual analyst, Vélez described Mexico's digital payments legislation as an important opportunity. Greater digital transaction activity could improve customer engagement and generate additional information for credit decisions.

Colombia reached 6.1 million customers, with its credit portfolio expanding 80% year over year. Vélez also discussed potential revisions to Colombia's interest-rate cap methodology, which could expand access to regulated consumer lending.

NU Outlines a Measured U.S. Expansion Strategy

Nu U.S. launched in September, offering high-yield accounts, credit cards and fee-free transfers to Latin America. The business reached customers across all 50 states within weeks.

Responding to a Susquehanna analyst, Vélez identified underserved U.S. banking customers as an opportunity. He emphasized the company's lower-cost operating model and credit capabilities.

Management intends to scale investment only after validating product-market fit, unit economics and regulatory requirements. Nu U.S. and Nu Global together remain within the planned efficiency ratio impact of up to 100 basis points in each of 2026 and 2027.

Nubank Maintains Selective Acquisition Approach

A JPMorgan analyst questioned whether Nu's growing capital resources could support larger acquisitions.

Vélez acknowledged that capital generation creates opportunities for inorganic expansion. However, he reiterated that organic growth remains management's preferred strategy.

The CEO indicated that a full acquisition would require an exceptionally compelling strategic rationale. Management continues to prioritize opportunities aligned with its broader expansion strategy.

NU Keeps Underwriting Discipline Central to Growth

Management's overarching message centered on pursuing credit growth without compromising risk-adjusted profitability. Executives emphasized customer relationships, proprietary data and conservative underwriting assumptions.

The company is extending its operating model into additional markets while controlling investment commitments. Its Dec. 8 Investor Day will provide further details on long-term growth priorities.

What NU's Zacks Rank & Style Scores Indicate

NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term outlook. Its Value Score of C reflects middling attractiveness based on valuation characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock's Growth, Momentum and VGM Score are all F, indicating unfavorable characteristics across these measures. This combination provides weaker style-based signals than the A- or B-rated stocks favored by the Zacks framework.

The Zacks Rank may change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results. Such revisions could alter the stock's near-term ranking.

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