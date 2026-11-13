Coinbase Global COIN recently launched National Trust Company, marking a significant step beyond expanding its custody operations. The move reflects the growing institutionalization of digital assets and Coinbase’s efforts to bridge the gap between blockchain innovation and the regulatory assurance sought by traditional financial institutions. On April 2, 2026, the company received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).



With more than 14 years of experience safeguarding digital assets, Coinbase has established itself as a leading global crypto custodian. However, concerns surrounding asset security, regulatory oversight, governance and fiduciary accountability have historically limited broader institutional adoption. A federally supervised trust structure could help address these concerns, strengthening the custodiam's role as a foundation for credibility and confidence in digital finance.



The initiative also underscores Coinbase’s ambition to reshape the relationship between traditional financial infrastructure and decentralized finance. Rather than relying on established financial institutions to drive blockchain adoption, Coinbase is developing regulated infrastructure within the digital-asset ecosystem.



Beyond cryptocurrency safeguarding, institutional-grade custody could facilitate the integration of tokenized securities, digital investment products, blockchain-based settlement systems and conventional capital markets.



Coinbase’s National Trust Company represents a strategic effort to strengthen institutional trust in digital assets. Its long-term success will depend on maintaining transparency, regulatory compliance, operational resilience and strong governance standards.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Robinhood Markets HOOD remains focused on accelerating growth through rapid product innovation and global expansion. Robinhood has been engaging in opportunistic acquisitions to deepen its footprint and expand its product reach within the United States and globally. Robinhood also noted that AI features and fast rollouts are increasing engagement, premium monetization and retention, while stronger tools attract both retail and advanced traders.



Interactive Brokers IBKR continues to explore growth opportunities in the emerging markets of Taiwan, Mexico and India. Given the rapid growth of its European business, Interactive Brokers has substantially expanded its operations there. Interactive Brokers has been undertaking several measures to enhance its global presence.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 31.6.% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry.

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COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, significantly above the industry average of 12.75.

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Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s fourth-quarter 2026 and first-quarter 2027 earnings per share (EPS) moved south in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for 2026 moved north, while that for 2027 moved south.

The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicate year-over-year decreases. Nonetheless, the consensus estimates for 2027 revenues and earnings imply year-over-year increases.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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