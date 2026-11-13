Envista Holdings Corporation’s NVST ongoing international expansion is strengthening its presence across a broader range of markets, creating significant opportunities for long-term growth. Supported by the company’s strategic priorities and growth-focused initiatives, it is well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver solid operational and financial performance in the upcoming quarters. Yet, fierce competitive pressure and unfavorable foreign exchange raise concerns for Envista’s operations.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 24%, outpacing the industry’s decline of 20.9%. The S&P 500 composite has grown 12.9% in the same time frame.

The leading optical retailer has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 6.2% is well ahead of the industry’s 2.8%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 18.4%.

Tailwinds for NVST

International Reach and Channel Expansion: Envista's geographic diversification continues to support growth despite uneven regional dental markets. In the third quarter of 2026, developing markets (excluding China) recorded high-single-digit growth, while Europe and North America posted mid-single-digit and low-single-digit gains, respectively.

Management expects the new procurement programs to begin implementation in the first half of 2027. Although pricing reductions will affect the business, management expects increased volumes and market-share gains to support China's longer-term growth. Spark's January 2026 introduction in Japan also provides an additional expansion opportunity. Management estimates Japan's clear aligner market at approximately $200 million.

Progress With Strategic Priorities: Envista continues to advance its growth, operations and people priorities through product development, commercialization and productivity initiatives. New introductions included NOMAD Pro 3 imaging, Orascoptic Ultra HDL loupes and the AI-assisted Endo Module for DTX Studio. The Envista Business System supported 20 basis points (bps) of adjusted gross margin expansion and an 80-bp increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to 15.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 9%, while adjusted EPS increased 25% to $0.40. Continued operating efficiency and commercialization of recently introduced products support further profitability gains. The company continued its customer engagement, employee welfare and charitable initiatives, including an Envista Smile Project mission that provided dental care to approximately 1,500 patients in the Dominican Republic.

Concerns for NVST Stock

Competitive Intensity and Execution Demands: Envista operates in competitive dental markets where innovation, pricing and commercialization remain key to maintaining market share. Management has increased investment in R&D and commercial capabilities, including approximately $6 million of incremental spending during the quarter. However, many recently introduced products remain below their full commercial potential, making execution across sales, manufacturing and distribution essential in 2027. Slower adoption, competitive pricing or difficulties scaling new offerings could limit expected revenue and margin gains.

Foreign Exchange and Global Exposure: Envista's international footprint exposes revenues and profitability to currency fluctuations and uneven regional demand. Management expects recent U.S. dollar appreciation to reduce fourth-quarter reported revenue growth by approximately 1 percentage point. China also remains a source of regional volatility, with third-quarter sales declining at a low-double-digit rate despite growth across other major geographies. Continued currency fluctuations and regional market disparities could complicate revenue forecasting and profitability management.

NVST Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved north to $1.56 over the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, suggesting a 5.7% increase from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Phibro Animal HealthPAHC, IDEXX LaboratoriesIDXX and Globus Medical GMED.

Phibro Animal Health has an earnings yield of 10.6% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have lost 28.1% compared with the industry’s 19.1% decline over the past year. PAHC’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched on one occasion, the average surprise being 12.43%.

PAHC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

IDEXX Laboratories, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 2.2% against the industry’s negative 2.3% yield. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.5%. IDXX’s shares have plunged 4.8% against the industry’s 3% growth over the past year.

Globus Medical, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 7% against the industry’s negative 2.3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.2%. GMED’s shares have lost 17.7% compared to the industry’s 3% gain over the past year.

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