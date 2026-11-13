ConocoPhillipsCOP, a leading upstream energy company, boasts a diversified asset base spanning around 14 countries worldwide. The company’s strong asset portfolio is a key driver of its growth prospects. Management highlighted that COP’s position in U.S. unconventional resources, including more than two decades of high-quality, low-cost supply inventory in the Lower 48, offers significant production visibility and supports profitability across market cycles. Additionally, the Willow project in Alaska and its other international assets strengthen its upstream position alongside its U.S. operations.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark is trading above $85 per barrel, according to data from oilprice.com. Oil and gas prices have been extremely volatile this year, owing to persistent tensions in the Middle East. COP’s unhedged oil exposure enables it to retain significant upside from higher oil prices amid geopolitical tensions in the region. In addition, the company intends to deliver a cash flow inflection of approximately $7 billion by 2029, supported by deep, durable inventory in the U.S. Lower 48, the startup of Willow in Alaska and expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations.

Its strong financial position further reinforces this growth outlook. With $10.4 billion in cash and short-term investments at the end of the third quarter, COP has ample liquidity to navigate market volatility, fund its growth initiatives and sustain shareholder returns. COP's low-cost asset base, exposure to favorable commodity prices and disciplined financial position further provide a strong foundation for delivering its targeted free cash flow growth and sustaining higher shareholder distributions over the long term.

Leveraging Low Debt and Quality Assets: EOG & XOM

Like COP, EOG ResourcesEOG and ExxonMobil Holdings CorporationXOM have low-cost, high-quality upstream assets and a strong balance sheet.

EOG Resources is a leading independent exploration and production company with operations focused on prolific acres in the United States, as well as several resource-rich international basins. The company has a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 19.31%, significantly lower compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

ExxonMobil Holdings is a global integrated energy firm with a strong presence in the Permian Basin of the United States and the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. These resources are crucial to XOM’s upstream production and profits, as they are characterized by low production costs. The company has a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 13.73%, significantly lower than the industry’s composite stocks.

COP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of COP have risen 56.7% over the past year compared with the 35.4% growth of the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, COP trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 5.87X. This is above the broader industry average of 4.81X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past seven days.

COP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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