Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.SKWD continues to grow its gross written premiums while retaining a smaller proportion of the business on its own books. In the third quarter of 2026, gross written premiums in the Skyward Specialty segment increased 10.2% year over year to $668.3 million. Net written premiums declined 8.4% to $403.9 million, while net earned premiums fell 6.2% to $330 million.

The decline reflects softer demand for dairy and livestock insurance and a new reinsurance arrangement for that business. By transferring more risk to reinsurers, Skyward can reduce its exposure to potential claims, although this also limits retained premium revenues. The challenge lies in maintaining underwriting earnings despite a smaller premium base.

So far, profitability has held up well. The Skyward Specialty segment reported a combined ratio of 88.3% in the third quarter, reflecting profitable underwriting. Group-level net operating income grew 32.2% year over year to $58.5 million, aided by Apollo's contributions. Net investment income surged 53.9% to $33.9 million, providing additional earnings support.

Skyward's ability to sustain earnings growth will depend on whether underwriting discipline and diversified income streams can offset slower retained premium growth in its core segment. While lower risk retention may protect profitability during unfavorable claims periods, continued pressure on net earned premiums could restrict underwriting income and future earnings upside. Maintaining strong margins without sacrificing growth will be crucial to supporting the stock's valuation.

How Are SKWD’s Peers Placed?

Among SKWD's peers, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.KNSL and RLI Corp.RLI are also navigating changing premium trends while focusing on underwriting profitability.

Kinsale Capital is facing softer premium growth but continues to generate strong underwriting profits. In the third quarter of 2026, net written premiums declined 1.5%, while underwriting income rose 1.3%. KNSL’s 75.4% combined ratio reflects healthy underwriting margins despite competitive market pressures.

RLI continues to prioritize underwriting profitability amid modest premium growth. In the third quarter of 2026, gross written premiums increased 2%, while operating earnings rose 4.6%. RLI’s 86.2% combined ratio, compared with SKWD's core segment ratio of 88.3%, provides a useful benchmark for underwriting profitability.

SKWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Skyward have gained 22.6% year to date, outperforming the broader industry’s 15% growth.

Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Skyward trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, down from the industry average of 30.45. SKWD currently carries a Value Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings implies a 23.3% rise year over year, followed by 12.5% growth next year.

Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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