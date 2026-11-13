UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH Optum Rx delivered higher operating earnings despite declining prescription volumes in the third quarter of 2026. Stronger profitability, supported by biosimilar adoption and operational efficiencies, highlights the segment's resilience amid membership-related pressures. However, sustaining this momentum without a recovery in prescription activity remains a key challenge.

Optum Rx revenues edged up to $39.9 billion from $39.7 billion a year earlier. Operating earnings increased 10.9% to $1.72 billion, expanding the operating margin to 4.3% from 3.9%. Adjusted prescriptions declined 5.1% to 393 million, reflecting membership losses at UnitedHealthcare and other customers. The contrasting trends suggest that improving operating performance is helping offset weaker prescription activity.

Specialty pharmacy offers an additional growth opportunity. Management reported a 2.6% increase in specialty volumes during the quarter, supported by strong demand for complex therapies and expanding provider relationships. Optum Rx is also strengthening its integrated pharmacy services, including infusion offerings, while advancing transparent pharmacy benefit pricing. These initiatives could support customer retention, improve business mix and provide additional earnings opportunities.

Nevertheless, continued membership attrition could restrict overall prescription growth, while evolving pharmacy pricing arrangements may influence future profitability. Sustained margin expansion will require disciplined cost management and successful execution of higher-value pharmacy services. Although the segment has demonstrated its ability to improve profitability amid softer volumes, a recovery in prescription activity would provide a more durable foundation for earnings growth through 2027.

How Are UNH's Peers Positioned?

UnitedHealth's Medical sector peers, The Cigna GroupCI and CVS Health CorporationCVS, also illustrate how business mix and operating discipline affect profitability.

Cigna's Evernorth reported 6% growth in adjusted revenues in the third quarter of 2026, but adjusted pretax operating earnings declined 4%. Cigna’s Pharmacy Benefit Services earnings fell 22%, while Specialty and Care Services earnings rose 15%, partly reflecting biosimilar and specialty generic adoption.

CVS's Health Services segment reported 9.5% revenue growth and a 2.7% increase in adjusted operating income during the quarter. Pharmacy claims processed increased 1.3% on a 30-day equivalent basis. Unlike Optum Rx, CVS reported volume growth, underscoring different operating dynamics across the industry.

UNH’sPrice Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of UnitedHealth have risen 22.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 25.7% growth.

Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UNH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6 compared with the industry average of 15.68. UNH carries a Value Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $20.61 per share, implying a 20.06% increase from the year-ago period’s level.

Zacks Investment Research

UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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