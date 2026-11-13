Block, Inc.’s XYZ Square has expanded its agentic platform with Squaremates and new artificial intelligence tools designed to simplify business operations. Squaremates, an evolution of Managerbot, is now generally available to U.S. sellers, enabling them to automate complex tasks, analyze business performance and manage daily operations more efficiently.

Squaremates uses cloud computing to handle multi-step tasks, including identifying inactive customers, creating targeted marketing campaigns and updating product catalogs. It can also analyze labor costs against sales to recommend staffing schedules. A procurement feature, currently in beta, helps sellers identify low inventory and prepare supplier orders.

Square also introduced an improved Model Context Protocol (“MCP”) and a new Command-Line Interface (“CLI”). These tools allow sellers and developers to connect third-party AI assistants to Square accounts, automate workflows and build custom applications. Squaremates, MCP, CLI and Squaremates Apps are available to eligible U.S. sellers at no additional cost.

The expansion builds on Square's AI investments. The company plans to introduce a Squaremates mobile app powered by Buzz, enabling team communication and task management alongside AI agents. Square also launched the Squaremates Tour to help sellers understand and adopt its growing AI capabilities.

Square’s Continued Investments and Partnerships Support Growth

Square continues expanding its technology offerings. In October 2026, it introduced a voice-enabled Square Kiosk supporting personalized recommendations and self-service ordering. Block also launched more than 180 Square features during the first nine months of 2026, exceeding the combined releases of 2024 and 2025.

Square is strengthening its distribution network alongside these investments. Its independent sales organization partnerships exceeded 400, while third-quarter 2026 gross payment volume increased 14% year over year to $76.4 billion. Square's gross profit rose 14% to $1.16 billion, reflecting stronger payment volumes and software adoption.

Conclusion

The agentic platform expansion should strengthen Block's competitive position by increasing seller engagement, improving retention and encouraging wider adoption of Square's services. Greater automation and AI integration could help attract businesses, support payment volumes and create additional monetization opportunities, contributing to Block's long-term revenue and gross profit growth.

Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 15% compared with the industry's 12.4% growth.

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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Internet-Software sector are Paycom SoftwarePAYC and HubspotHUBS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYC’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved 19 cents northward to $12.87 over the past week.

The consensus estimate for HUBS’ 2026 EPS has moved up 2 cents to $13.60 over the past week.

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