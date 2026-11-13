Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE, a leading Canadian integrated energy company, is well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by its expanding oil sands position and integrated operations. CVE recently announced the acquisition of Athabasca Oil Corporation, which is expected to close in December 2026. The transaction will expand Cenovus’s thermal oil development inventory, creating additional opportunities for future production growth. CVE’s oil sands position is a key driver of its growth prospects and production outlook.

In fact, the majority of its upstream production comes from its oil sands assets, which are characterized by low operating costs. The company reported that its oil sands operating costs declined to $10.23 per barrel in the third quarter of 2026 from $11.21 in the prior-year quarter. Management highlighted that unit operating costs have decreased nearly $3 per barrel over the past four years, reflecting facility optimization and disciplined cost management.

The company is advancing several key growth projects to lift its upstream output to 1.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2028, excluding the impacts of the proposed Athabasca acquisition. The Christina Lake North expansion is expected to add approximately 40,000 barrels per day by 2028, while continued optimization at Sunrise provides additional growth opportunities. Together, these projects are expected to increase the company’s production and cash generation prospects in the long run. In addition, CVE’s cost-efficient operations are expected to enhance its financial resilience and improve profitability over time.

Other Canadian Energy Companies With Oil Sands Operations

Suncor Energy SU is a leading Canadian integrated energy player whose operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining and product marketing. The company’s integrated business model, spanning upstream production and downstream refining, provides resilience across commodity cycles, supporting profitability and cash flow generation. Moreover, SU’s refineries can process various crude slates, while its logistics network broadens product outlets.

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ is one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. Canadian Natural's portfolio spans oil sands mining, thermal production, conventional oil, liquids-rich gas and offshore assets. This diversified portfolio helps balance production and directs capital toward higher-return opportunities. The company’s upstream operations also benefit from the current strength in oil prices.

CVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of CVE have jumped 62.3% over the past year compared with the 58% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, CVE trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 4.23X. This is below the broader industry average of 4.80X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVE’s 2026 earnings has seen upward revision over the past seven days.

CVE, SU and CNQ each currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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