Shares of AMCON Distributing CompanyDIT have dipped 0.1% since the company reported its earnings for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 3.3% gain over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has declined 0.9%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 2% decrease.

AMCON reported fiscal 2026 earnings per share of $2.52, which increased from 62 cents in the previous year.

Revenues of $3.1 billion denoted a 10.9% rise from $2.8 billion in fiscal 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders climbed to $2.4 million from $0.6 million a year earlier. Gross profit rose 2% year over year to $192.1 million from $188.2 million. Operating income increased 10% to $13.8 million from $12.6 million.

AMCON Distributing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMCON Distributing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMCON Distributing Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AMCON Distributing Company Quote

DIT's Segmental Performance

AMCON's wholesale distribution segment generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion and operating income of $25.5 million in fiscal 2026. The segment remained the company's primary revenue contributor, distributing consumer products across convenience stores and foodservice markets.

The retail health food segment reported revenues of $43.7 million and an operating loss of $0.6 million. Although wholesale distribution remained profitable, the retail segment's operating loss highlighted continued challenges within the company's diversified business portfolio.

AMCON operates 13 distribution centers serving 35 states through its wholesale operations, including subsidiaries Team Sledd and Henry's Foods. Its Healthy Edge Retail Group operates 15 health and natural product retail stores across the Midwest and Florida.

DIT's Operating Expenses and Financial Position

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.7% year over year to $170.3 million from $165.8 million. Depreciation and amortization expenses declined slightly to $9.7 million from $9.8 million.

Interest expenses decreased 5.1% to $9.9 million from $10.4 million, providing some support to profitability. However, the company's gross margin contracted as revenue growth outpaced gross profit growth.

AMCON ended fiscal 2026 with total assets of $409.9 million compared with $391.1 million a year earlier. Shareholders' equity increased to $117 million from $113.1 million.

Inventories rose to $173.7 million from $153.3 million, while outstanding credit facilities increased to $148.3 million from $126.8 million.

Operating cash flow declined sharply to approximately $0.02 million from $18.7 million in fiscal 2025, primarily reflecting increased working capital requirements, including higher inventory investments.

Management Commentary and Business Priorities

Chairman and CEO Christopher H. Atayan emphasized AMCON's customer-service strategy, customized merchandising platforms and technology-driven distribution capabilities. Management believes its extensive distribution network provides a competitive advantage and supports long-term expansion opportunities.

President and COO Andrew C. Plummer highlighted operational resilience during Colorado wildfires, which disrupted portions of the company's service territory. Despite logistical challenges, AMCON maintained customer service levels and timely deliveries.

Plummer also emphasized proprietary technology, advertising, electronic displays and customized merchandising programs as important differentiators. CFO Charles J. Schmaderer reiterated management's focus on balance-sheet management, liquidity preservation and technology investments aimed at improving operational efficiency and customer service.

Factors Influencing DIT's Fiscal 2026 Results

Higher sales supported revenue growth, while increased operating expenses and a narrowing gross margin constrained profitability.

A $1.8 million gain from real estate sales contributed to reported operating income. Consequently, the improvement in earnings was partly supported by a nonrecurring benefit rather than solely by underlying operating performance.

Lower interest expenses also supported pretax profitability. Meanwhile, increased inventory holdings and credit facility borrowings highlighted additional working capital requirements.

Other Developments

AMCON generated $5.6 million in proceeds from real estate sales during fiscal 2026. The company also spent $13.7 million on property and equipment compared with $9 million in fiscal 2025.

Management reiterated its interest in strategic acquisitions that could expand its distribution footprint and complement its customer-focused business model.

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