Visa Inc.V is strengthening its digital payment capabilities through a collaboration with Anchorage Digital, expanding its stablecoin settlement offerings. Under the arrangement, select stablecoins issued by Anchorage Digital Bank will be supported as settlement assets on Visa's network, beginning with Western Union's (WU) dollar-backed token, USDPT. This enables Visa and eligible partners to settle VisaNet obligations using USDPT, providing an alternative to traditional settlement channels. The collaboration establishes a framework to explore support for additional Anchorage-issued stablecoins.

The integration could help V address growing institutional demand for faster, more flexible payment infrastructure. Anchorage Digital Bank's federally regulated platform could encourage adoption among financial institutions seeking reliable digital asset solutions. By enabling blockchain-based settlement, Visa could help partners improve liquidity management, streamline fund movements and reduce reliance on conventional banking hours. Expanding these capabilities could help attract institutional partners and maintain its competitive position as blockchain-based payment solutions gain traction.

The partnership builds on Visa's growing stablecoin settlement business. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported an annualized stablecoin settlement run rate of over $25 billion, increasing tenfold year over year. V supported more than 225 stablecoin-linked card programs worldwide. It recently added the Monad blockchain to its stablecoin settlement network, expanding settlement options for participating issuers and acquirers. Adding USDPT could further diversify V’s stablecoin offerings and deepen institutional relationships.

For Visa, this collaboration represents another step toward integrating digital currencies into mainstream financial infrastructure. Broader stablecoin adoption could strengthen network engagement and create incremental growth opportunities over time.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the fintech space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Mastercard is expanding its stablecoin capabilities following its acquisition of BVNK. The launch of its Global Money Platform integrates traditional currencies and stablecoins, potentially strengthening MA’s cross-border payments, improving settlement flexibility and creating opportunities to attract institutional clients.

PayPal is advancing stablecoin adoption through PayPal USD (PYUSD), which it expanded to 70 markets. Wider availability could accelerate cross-border transactions, improve payment efficiency and strengthen merchant engagement, positioning PYPL to capture growing demand for digital payments.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have risen 27.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.6%.

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From a valuation standpoint, Visa trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, well above the industry average of 19.66. V carries a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2027 earnings implies a 13.2% jump from the year-ago period.

Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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