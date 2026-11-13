AECOMACM is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Sept. 30, 2026) results on Nov. 16, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 133.6% and fell 137.3% year over year. Revenues also lagged the consensus mark by 23.1% and declined 16% year over year.

AECOM’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters, and missed on the remaining two occasions, the average miss being 35%.

ACM’s Trend in Estimate Revision

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) has trended upward over the past 30 days to $1.59. The estimated figure indicates a 16.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of $1.36.

AECOM Price and EPS Surprise

AECOM price-eps-surprise | AECOM Quote

The estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.93 billion, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 1.9%.

Factors Likely to Influence AECOM’s Q4 Results

AECOM's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from sustained infrastructure investments and healthy demand across its core design and engineering markets. Continued momentum in project awards across transportation, water, environment and facilities is expected to have supported business activity in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Americas design business is likely to have remained a key growth driver, supported by sustained investments in transportation, water, defense and data centers in the United States. International operations are expected to have remained supportive, driven by progress on the United Kingdom's Great Grid and AMP8 programs, strengthening transportation and defense activity in Australia, and broad-based infrastructure demand in Canada.

AECOM's continued focus on expanding its Advisory and Program Management capabilities, alongside investments in artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to have supported operational performance. Growing opportunities in integrated advisory services and the adoption of proprietary AI solutions are likely to have strengthened client engagement, enhanced project execution and improved operating efficiencies during the quarter.

The company's robust backlog and sustained project wins are also expected to have provided strong revenue visibility. Healthy order trends across the Americas and International markets, supported by a growing pipeline of large infrastructure projects, are likely to have strengthened its growth prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth quarter's total backlog is pegged at $27.81 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12%.

On the margin front, improved utilization in the United Kingdom and Australia, operational efficiencies and increasing adoption of AI-enabled tools are expected to have supported profitability. Management anticipated normalization in Americas margins following elevated business development spending and project-start delays in the preceding quarter. Excluding the previously recognized Construction Management charge, AECOM raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 17.4% from 17% previously. However, lingering project execution challenges and slower revenue conversion in Construction Management may have partly offset these benefits.

What the Zacks Model Unveils About AECOM

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for AECOM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



AECOM’s Earnings ESP: ACM has an Earnings ESP of +2.73%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank of AECOM: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Construction Releases

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.MLM reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings (from continuing operations) and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Year over year, the bottom line declined while the top line increased. Recent acquisitions fueled record volumes, with aggregate shipments up 15.9% to 67.1 million tons. Strong Specialties contributions helped offset softer organic aggregates demand, acquisition-related pricing mix and rising energy costs.



Martin Marietta updated its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.75-$7.85 billion, with adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations projected at $2.45-$2.5 billion. Management forecasts 12.5-13.5% aggregates volume growth for 2026, alongside a 2-3% decline in average selling prices. For 2027, it anticipates mid- to high-single-digit gains in mix-adjusted aggregates pricing, supported by planned Jan. 1 pricing actions.



CRH plcCRH reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Year over year, the bottom line declined while the top line grew. Positive pricing and acquisitions supported sales despite the softer housing market and rising input costs. CRH completed nine acquisitions for $500 million during the third quarter.



CRH cut its full-year net income forecast to $3.1-$3.3 billion from $3.9-$4.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $7.8-$8.0 billion from $8.1-$8.5 billion. Management introduced adjusted earnings guidance of $5.37-$5.59 per share and reduced its capital expenditure forecast to $2.6-$2.8 billion from $2.7-$2.9 billion. Looking to 2027, CRH expects infrastructure and reindustrialization activity to support demand despite continued near-term residential weakness.



MasTec, Inc.MTZ reported strong third-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Its quarterly performance benefited from robust Power Delivery growth, supported by strong execution across legacy operations and contributions from the Superior Group acquisition.



Record backlog highlighted strong project opportunities and provided improved revenue visibility heading into 2027. However, MasTec faced operational challenges, including pipeline project delays that affected crew and equipment utilization. For 2026, MasTec now anticipates revenues of $18.3 billion, up from its previous expectation of approximately $18.2 billion, with adjusted earnings now expected to be $8.92-$9.30 per share, compared with the previous projection of $9.30.

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