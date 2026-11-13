Hyatt Hotels CorporationH is accelerating its expansion into the upper-midscale hotel segment to strengthen its presence in underserved markets and capture additional demand. The company currently has more than 150 hotels in the pipeline across Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select and Unscripted by Hyatt. More than half of the signings for these brands are in markets where Hyatt previously had no presence, highlighting substantial opportunities to expand its footprint and strengthen its competitive positioning.



The expansion follows a data-driven strategy based on research conducted during 2023 and 2024, which identified markets where World of Hyatt members frequently traveled but stayed at competing hotels due to limited Hyatt availability. Nearly 70% of openings across these brands have occurred in markets identified through this research. With World of Hyatt membership exceeding 72 million, up 19% year over year, the strategy could help capture previously untapped demand, improve customer retention and strengthen network benefits.



Development momentum also supports the expansion. Hyatt opened 14 upper-midscale hotels during the third quarter of 2026. Its broader development pipeline reached a record 158,000 rooms, up 12.1% year over year, while year-to-date signings and construction starts increased 70% and more than 40%, respectively. Management reaffirmed its annual net rooms growth target of 6-8% for 2026-2028.



Although midscale hotels typically generate lower fees per room than luxury properties, management expects the overall development pipeline to remain accretive to average fees per room. However, elevated borrowing costs, subdued U.S. construction activity and conversion delays could constrain expansion.



Overall, Hyatt's targeted midscale push could strengthen its market reach, retain existing travelers within its network and support long-term fee growth.

Peers Expand Midscale Footprints to Capture New Markets

As Hyatt accelerates its expansion into underserved markets, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.HLT and Marriott International, Inc.MAR are also strengthening their midscale portfolios and leveraging hotel conversions to expand their market presence and drive long-term room growth.



Hilton is benefiting from strong development activity and growing conversion momentum. During the third quarter of 2026, the company converted 10 Select by Hilton properties across four countries and introduced its Spark brand in Italy. Conversions accounted for 37% of quarterly openings, while its global development pipeline exceeded 543,000 rooms. Hilton expects annual net unit growth of 6-7% over the next several years, supported by brand expansion and conversions.



Marriott is also capitalizing on opportunities in the midscale segment, with nearly 600 hotels either operational or in its development pipeline. The company is focusing on conversion-friendly brands and multi-property deals to accelerate expansion. Conversions accounted for more than 40% of openings during the first nine months of 2026. Marriott's global development pipeline surpassed 634,000 rooms, supporting its expectations for mid-single-digit net rooms growth over the next several years.

H’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Hyatt’s shares have risen 10.2% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 17.2% growth.

H Six-Month Price Performance

HLT stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2.28X.

H’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry

Hyatt’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 30 days to $3.76 and $4.85 per share, respectively. These projections imply year-over-year growth of 71.7% for 2026 and 29% for 2027.

EPS Trend of H Stock

H’s Zacks Rank

Hyatt currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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