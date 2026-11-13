Viavi Solutions Inc.VIAV has a stronger fundamental setup after fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenues, earnings and margins moved sharply higher. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-fiscal-year earnings has also risen 30% over the past four weeks.



The question is whether that acceleration is enough to justify buying the shares now. Data center and aerospace and defense demand support the growth case, but valuation, integration and execution risks still require investors to weigh the upside against a higher bar for continued delivery.

VIAV’s Growth Case Has Strengthened

Fiscal first-quarter revenues increased 56.9% year over year to $469.3 million, while non-GAAP earnings surged 213.3% to 47 cents per share. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 1,270 basis points to 29%, showing that higher sales are translating into stronger operating leverage.



Network and Service Enablement revenues rose 74.1% to $376.1 million on demand from data center and aerospace and defense customers, along with acquired Spirent products. Management also sees new opportunities in semiconductor packaging and test, co-packaged optics and higher-speed optical technologies.

Viavi Solutions Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Viavi Solutions Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Viavi Solutions Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Viavi Solutions Inc. Quote

Keysight Technologies, Inc.KEYS offers another view of the demand backdrop. Fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenues rose 36% year over year, including gains in commercial communications and aerospace, defense and government markets.

Viavi’s Valuation Is Not an Easy Bargain

VIAV trades at 19.1X forward 12-month earnings, below the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 25.1X and its five-year median of 28.1X. That discount suggests the shares are cheaper than some historical and industry reference points.



The picture is less favorable against broader benchmarks. VIAV trades above the Zacks sector multiple of 17.5X and the S&P 500 multiple of 18.8X. Its Value Score of D also indicates that the broader valuation profile is less compelling than the forward P/E discount alone implies.

VIAV’s Execution Risks Still Matter

Spirent expands Viavi’s Ethernet, network security and channel-emulation capabilities, but the acquisition adds integration risk. Wireless spending remains subdued, while Optical Security and Performance Products can fluctuate with seasonality and mix.



Earnings durability is another consideration. Viavi’s long-term earnings path has been uneven, and the diluted share count increased to 266.2 million from 222.9 million a year earlier. Ciena CorporationCIEN is benefiting from AI-driven network investment. Fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenues rose 37% year over year, underscoring strong optical-network demand and the execution bar facing Viavi.

Viavi’s Cash Flow and Buybacks Add Support

First-quarter operating cash flow reached $104.7 million, while free cash flow totaled $92.7 million. Viavi also repurchased about 3.9 million shares for roughly $150 million during the quarter.



The board authorized a new $500 million repurchase program. Still, debt carried a combined value of $642.5 million at quarter-end, so buybacks must compete with acquisition-related obligations and organic investment.

VIAV’s Growth and Momentum Signals Stay Strong

The investment case has strengthened with faster growth, estimate revisions and operating leverage. Valuation and execution concerns still argue for discipline rather than treating the stock as an obvious bargain.



VIAV currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It also has a Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B, which together support a favorable near-term profile when paired with a top Zacks Rank. The Value Score of D is the counterweight. It keeps the decision tied to continued earnings growth and margin delivery, even as the Growth and Momentum scores remain favorable. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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