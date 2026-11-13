Investors interested in Media Conglomerates stocks are likely familiar with Versant (VSNT) and Walt Disney (DIS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Versant has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Walt Disney has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that VSNT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

VSNT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.32, while DIS has a forward P/E of 15.82. We also note that VSNT has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37.

Another notable valuation metric for VSNT is its P/B ratio of 0.59. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DIS has a P/B of 1.75.

Based on these metrics and many more, VSNT holds a Value grade of A, while DIS has a Value grade of C.

VSNT has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than DIS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that VSNT is the superior option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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