Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are likely familiar with Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Pebblebrook Hotel has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Omega Healthcare Investors has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PEB has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PEB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.78, while OHI has a forward P/E of 14.47. We also note that PEB has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OHI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65.

Another notable valuation metric for PEB is its P/B ratio of 1. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, OHI has a P/B of 2.48.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PEB's Value grade of B and OHI's Value grade of C.

PEB sticks out from OHI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PEB is the better option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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