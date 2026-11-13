Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.ECO outlined exceptionally strong fourth-quarter charter coverage during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, while acknowledging that tanker freight rates have retreated from recent peaks.

Management emphasized shipping disruptions, fleet efficiency and disciplined capital allocation as key considerations for sustaining performance amid volatile market conditions.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.67, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69. Revenues of $338.3 million surpassed the consensus mark of $187.3 million, reflecting exceptionally strong vessel earnings.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote

ECO's Fourth-Quarter Charter Coverage Strengthens

Chief executive officer Aristidis Alafouzos said that 71% of the company's fourth-quarter fleet days were covered at an average rate of $420,000 per day, representing approximately $480 million in contracted time charter equivalent revenue.

VLCC bookings covered 48% of available spot days at $688,800 daily, while Suezmax bookings covered 60% at $410,900 daily.

Alafouzos cautioned against extending these exceptional contracted rates to the remaining 29% of fleet days, noting that market rates had declined from their peaks.

Okeanis Addresses the Recent Freight Rate Correction

Alafouzos attributed the recent freight-rate correction partly to oil buyers using inventories and chartered vessels to avoid exceptionally expensive transportation.

During the analyst discussion, Clarksons Securities questioned whether rates could recover. Alafouzos expressed confidence that improving cargo inquiries and persistent shipping inefficiencies could support a rebound.

However, management acknowledged continued volatility, with VLCC spot rates around $350,000 daily and Suezmax rates between $150,000 and $200,000.

ECO Sees Shipping Disruptions Supporting Demand

Management emphasized that shipping demand increasingly depends on tonne-days, reflecting how long vessels remain occupied transporting cargo.

Alafouzos explained that disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, ship-to-ship transfers and Red Sea diversions have extended transportation times and reduced effective vessel availability.

Responding to Pareto Securities, he acknowledged some improvement in transfer-related delays but maintained that the broader transportation system had not become significantly more efficient.

Okeanis Flags Longer-Term Fleet Supply Risks

Alafouzos identified the expanding tanker order book as an important longer-term concern, with VLCC orders exceeding 32% of the existing fleet and Suezmax orders approaching 30%.

Alafouzos indicated that deliveries remain manageable through 2027, while heavier deliveries scheduled for 2028 and 2029 could pressure market conditions.

Management emphasized that aging vessels and restrictions affecting sanctioned trades currently constrain effective supply. However, improved shipping efficiency alongside new vessel deliveries could materially alter market balances.

ECO Maintains Its Shareholder Distribution Focus

Chief financial officer Iraklis Sbarounis highlighted the company's $7-per-share quarterly dividend, representing more than 91% of reported net income and its 18th consecutive distribution.

The payment brings cumulative shareholder distributions since the company's inception above $1 billion, according to management.

During the discussion, a B. Riley Securities analyst questioned whether increased debt warranted faster repayments. Sbarounis reaffirmed the existing capital allocation strategy, stating that management remained comfortable with current leverage and scheduled amortization.

Okeanis Highlights Fleet Expansion and Execution

Sbarounis said that four recently acquired Suezmax vessels had generated approximately $160 million in aggregate free cash flow, while their estimated market values had appreciated substantially.

Management credited favorable acquisition timing and operating performance for the investments' contribution to shareholder value.

ECO Maintains an Opportunistic Market Approach

Alafouzos reiterated management's preference for spot-market exposure while remaining open to longer-term charters when pricing offers compelling opportunities.

The company enters the coming quarters focused on capturing attractive freight rates, maintaining operating efficiency and monitoring geopolitical disruptions and vessel supply developments.

What ECO's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Indicate

ECO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term earnings-revision outlook. Its Growth Score of A reflects favorable growth characteristics, while its Value Score of C presents a more moderate valuation assessment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Momentum Score of D indicates weaker momentum characteristics, although the VGM Score of B reflects a favorable combined assessment of value, growth and momentum. The ranking could change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest results.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research