A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL). Shares have lost about 16.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Comtech due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

CMTL Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates Despite Revenue Decline

Comtech reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed expectations. Non-GAAP earnings were breakeven compared with a loss of 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the consensus estimate of a loss of 27 cents per share.



Revenues declined 12.1% year over year to $66 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million by 40.68%. Lower sales of location-based and call handling solutions weighed on performance. However, improved gross margins and positive operating cash flow highlighted operational progress. Funded backlog reached $520.4 million.

CMTL's Net Income Improves Year Over Year

On a GAAP basis, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $14.73 million or a loss of 49 cents per share compared with a net loss of $11.56 million or 39 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The reported results included losses from discontinued operations related to the planned divestiture of most of the Satellite and Space Communications (S&S) business.



Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders narrowed to approximately $0.01 million from $7.30 million in the prior-year quarter. Higher gross profit and improved operating performance supported the adjusted bottom line despite lower sales.

Comtech's Revenue Performance Reflects Business Transition

Net sales from continuing operations totaled $66.23 million compared with $75.33 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-earlier period included $8.4 million of revenues from a legacy satellite contract that has since become inactive.



Excluding this contract, lower sales of location-based and call handling solutions affected revenues. This was partly offset by higher sales of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) solutions and cybersecurity training services. The company is increasingly concentrating on its Allerium public safety operations.

CMTL's Margins Expand Despite Higher Expenses

Gross profit increased to $26.87 million from $26.17 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin expanded to 40.6% from 34.7%, benefiting from customer adoption of its solutions and migration to NG9-1-1 core services and call handling platforms.



Operating loss from continuing operations widened to $3.88 million from $0.75 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $24.33 million from $19.03 million, while research and development expenses declined to $2.78 million from $3.07 million.



Non-GAAP operating income increased to $6.53 million from $5.07 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $9.19 million from $7.51 million, with the corresponding margin improving to 13.9% from 10%.

Comtech's Bookings and Backlog Support Revenue Visibility

Net bookings totaled $32 million compared with $58.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The book-to-bill ratio declined to 0.48x from 0.78x, reflecting the timing of large, multiyear contract awards.



Revenue visibility, comprising funded backlog and the unfunded value of certain multiyear contracts, stood at approximately $862 million. Quarterly contract awards included more than $8 million from a domestic mobile network operator and approximately $6.5 million for cybersecurity training and support of U.S. government customers.

CMTL's Cash Flow and Liquidity Show Improvement

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations reached $18.47 million compared with cash utilization of $1.17 million in the year-ago quarter. Improved working capital management, including collections of accounts receivable and contract assets, supported cash generation.



As of July 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents stood at $34.98 million compared with $35.37 million a year earlier. Consolidated year-end liquidity reached $61.3 million. The company also generated positive consolidated operating cash flow for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Comtech's Strategic Divestiture Shapes Its Outlook

Comtech entered into an agreement to sell most of its S&S business to an affiliate of Gilat Satellite Networks for a base purchase price of $157.5 million. The transaction is expected to close in calendar 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



Following the divestiture and approximately one year of transition implementation, Comtech anticipates annual cost savings of $16 million to $18 million, excluding one-time expenses. Transition-related investments are expected to total approximately $13 million to $15 million, primarily during fiscal 2027 and 2028.



The company estimates that fiscal 2026 pro forma adjusted EBITDA would have ranged from $37 million to $39 million, reflecting the retained businesses and anticipated restructuring benefits. Management intends to use the transaction proceeds to substantially reduce debt and strengthen financial flexibility while focusing on Allerium's public safety and communications technologies.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 54.29% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Comtech has a strong Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Comtech has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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