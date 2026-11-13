In a bid to widen its popularity in terms of services in its hometown hub, Seattle, Alaska Airlines (ALK) announced five new nonstop routes in 2027. Starting next spring and summer, the new nonstop destinations from Seattle (SEA) are Charlotte, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Norfolk, VA; Des Moines, IA; and Guadalajara, Mexico. For Jacksonville, Norfolk and Des Moines, the service will be the first-ever nonstop connection to Seattle.

For domestic and Mexico-bound travel, Alaska Airlines offers passengers multiple seating options tailored to their preferences for comfort, convenience and onboard amenities. Travelers can select from Main Cabin, Premium Class with additional legroom and First Class, which includes complimentary meals prepared by culinary experts. Passengers across all three cabin categories can also order freshly prepared meals through the Alaska Airlines app as early as 14 days before departure. The airline further enhances the in-flight experience with a selection of beverages, including soft drinks, beer, wine and premium alcoholic offerings.

The addition of new routes will expand nonstop travel options from Seattle to destinations across the United States and Mexico, increasing Alaska Airlines’ network from the city to 119 nonstop destinations. This represents the carrier’s largest summer route expansion in Seattle to date, further strengthening its hub operations and improving connectivity. The expanded network will provide passengers with greater travel flexibility, enhanced convenience and access to the airline’s customer-focused services and loyalty benefits.

Route Details

Alaska Airlines plans to introduce daily, year-round nonstop flights from Seattle to Charlotte, NC, and Norfolk, VA, beginning June 10, 2027. The carrier will further expand its domestic network with daily, year-round services to Jacksonville, FL, and Des Moines, IA, starting June 24, 2027.

The four new routes will strengthen Alaska Airlines' domestic connectivity and provide travelers with additional destination choices. Charlotte offers access to a rapidly expanding Southeastern market and a major oneworld alliance hub, while Norfolk enhances connectivity to coastal Virginia, including its military communities and nearby beaches. The Jacksonville route will establish a direct connection between Seattle and Northeastern Florida, whereas the Des Moines service will mark Alaska Airlines' entry into the Iowa market.

The new nonstop service to Guadalajara will expand travel options for Pacific Northwest passengers. This seasonal route shall start on March 18, 2027, with three weekly flights operated using Boeing 737 aircraft through Aug. 9, 2027.

The expanded operations will offer customers greater travel flexibility and improved connectivity across the airline’s broader network.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Alaska Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may considerExpeditors International of Washington, Inc.EXPD and Herc HoldingsHRI.

Expeditors currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EXPD has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.59% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 17.15%.

Herc Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

HRI has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.41% for the current year. However, the company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 62.05%.

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