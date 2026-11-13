Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX has witnessed a sharp selloff over the past month despite strong business fundamentals, expanding demand for mission-critical infrastructure and encouraging earnings growth expectations. The stock's recent correction, coupled with its discounted valuation and upward earnings estimate revisions, raises the question of whether investors should consider buying the dip.



Over the past month, Comfort Systems shares have lost 26.8%, underperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry's 8.3% decline. The stock has also lagged the Zacks Construction sector's 4.7% gain and the S&P 500 Index's 2% decline.

FIX’s 1-Month Price Performance

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The weakness comes despite a strong third-quarter 2026 performance. Revenues increased 53.7% year over year to $3.77 billion, while earnings per share surged 68.6% to $13.91. The company's growing exposure to data centers, advanced manufacturing and electrical infrastructure continues to support its long-term prospects (read more: Comfort Systems Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Backlog Surges).

FIX's Valuation Looks Attractive After the Selloff

The recent share price decline has made Comfort Systems' valuation more appealing. The stock currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.9X, below the industry average of 18.75X. It also trades at a discount to its five-year median of 23.64X, suggesting that investors are paying less for its expected earnings than they have historically.

FIX Stock’s Valuation vs Industry (P/E F12M)

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The company's forward P/E ratio is between 13.32X and 48.14X over the past five years. Although the current valuation is not at the bottom of this range, it offers a more reasonable entry point, particularly given the company's strong earnings growth outlook.



The valuation discount becomes more meaningful when viewed alongside Comfort Systems' expanding project backlog, strong cash generation and rising earnings expectations.

Rising Earnings Estimates Strengthen FIX's Investment Case

Wall Street's improving earnings expectations provide another reason to remain optimistic about Comfort Systems. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has increased to $49.96, indicating 73% year-over-year growth.



Similarly, the consensus estimate for 2027 earnings has moved higher to $65.90 per share, suggesting another 31.9% increase. Revenue estimates indicate growth of 48.1% in 2026 and 24% in 2027.

FIX EPS Estimate Revision Trend

These projections reflect expectations of sustained demand for large-scale industrial projects, continued expansion of electrical capabilities and greater contributions from modular construction operations. Comfort Systems also carries a Growth Score of A, reinforcing its favorable growth profile.

Data Center Demand and Record Backlog Fuel FIX's Prospects

Comfort Systems' expanding presence in the technology sector remains a major growth driver. Rising investments in artificial intelligence, hyperscale data centers, semiconductor facilities and advanced manufacturing are creating sustained demand for specialized mechanical and electrical installations.



During the first nine months of 2026, technology projects accounted for 59% of revenues, up from 42% in the year-ago period. The company's ability to provide integrated mechanical, electrical and modular construction solutions positions it to benefit from increasingly complex infrastructure projects.



Comfort Systems' backlog reached a record $17.81 billion at the end of September 2026, increasing 90% year over year and 26.7% sequentially. Importantly, much of this growth came from existing operations, reflecting strong customer demand rather than acquisition-led expansion alone.



The company’s modular construction capabilities are another advantage. Prefabricated mechanical and electrical systems can improve project efficiency, reduce on-site labor requirements and support faster delivery schedules. Growing adoption of modular solutions among large technology customers could create additional opportunities through 2027.

Electrical Expansion and Cash Generation Support Growth

Comfort Systems' expanding electrical operations further strengthen its growth outlook. Third-quarter 2026 electrical revenues surged 84.8% year over year, while mechanical revenues increased 42.7%. Strong demand from technology customers, increasing project complexity and broader service capabilities supported both businesses.



Strategic acquisitions, including Boys Electrical and NeoPod, are helping the company strengthen its geographic reach and expand its offerings across electrical and modular construction markets.



The company's financial position also supports continued investment. Operating cash flow reached $2.54 billion during the first nine months of 2026 compared with $717.8 million a year earlier. Strong cash generation provides flexibility to expand prefabrication facilities, pursue acquisitions and return capital to shareholders.

Margin Pressures and Execution Risks Remain Concerns

Despite its encouraging growth prospects, Comfort Systems faces several challenges. Its increasing exposure to large technology projects creates greater dependence on sustained data center spending. Any slowdown in hyperscaler investments, project cancellations or construction delays could weaken revenue growth and backlog conversion.



Margin fluctuations also warrant attention. During the third quarter, a greater proportion of equipment and materials in the project mix weighed on sequential margins, as these components typically generate lower margins than labor-intensive activities. Higher acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments added further pressure.



Labor availability remains another challenge. Large, technically complex projects require skilled workers, and shortages could increase costs or constrain project execution. Supply-chain disruptions, tariffs and rising equipment costs could further affect profitability.



Additionally, elevated capital spending on modular and prefabrication facilities may limit near-term free cash flow. Management expects capital expenditures to remain relatively high into the first half of 2027. Maintaining strong margins while managing rapid expansion will therefore be important.

How Does FIX Compare With Its Competitors?

Comfort Systems faces competition from EMCOR GroupEME, Sterling InfrastructureSTRL and Quanta ServicesPWR across mission-critical construction and infrastructure markets.



Over the past month, EMCOR shares have lost 11.1%, while Quanta Services has lost 8.3%. Sterling Infrastructure has experienced a steeper 33.5% decline. Comfort Systems' 26.8% dip indicates greater selling pressure than EMCOR and Quanta Services, although Sterling Infrastructure has performed worse.

From a valuation perspective, EMCOR trades at 16.68X forward earnings, below Comfort Systems' 17.9X. Sterling Infrastructure appears considerably cheaper at 11.68X, while Quanta Services commands a premium at 29.88X.



EMCOR benefits from its diversified mechanical and electrical services portfolio, while Sterling Infrastructure has significant exposure to data center site development and infrastructure projects. Quanta Services offers broader exposure to grid modernization, power infrastructure and electrical construction.



Although EMCOR and Sterling Infrastructure offer lower valuations, Comfort Systems' earnings momentum and strong technology-sector demand strengthen its investment appeal; Quanta Services' higher valuation also highlights Comfort Systems' relatively attractive pricing.

Should Investors Buy FIX Stock Now?

Comfort Systems' recent 26.8% share price decline presents a potentially attractive buying opportunity, particularly as its long-term growth drivers remain intact. Record backlog, increasing data center demand, expanding electrical capabilities and strong cash generation provide encouraging earnings visibility.



Although margin volatility, labor constraints and project execution risks could create near-term uncertainty, the company's discounted valuation and upward earnings estimate revisions strengthen its investment case.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Growth Score of A, Comfort Systems appears well-positioned for long-term growth. Investors willing to withstand short-term stock price fluctuations may consider accumulating FIX shares at current levels, given its improving earnings outlook and more reasonable valuation. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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