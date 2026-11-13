Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.PNC have gained 10% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 5.8%. Among its close peers, Wells Fargo & CompanyWFC shares have risen 16.6%, while Citigroup Inc. C shares have lost 0.1% over the same period.

Price Performance

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Following this performance, investors may wonder whether PNC stock still has room to climb or whether it is better to wait for a more attractive entry point. Let us take a closer look.

What’s Behind PNC Stock’s Strength?

Healthy Balance-Sheet Growth: PNC Financial continues to benefit from steady balance-sheet expansion, supported by loan growth, a broad deposit franchise and strategic acquisitions. Over the six years through 2025, its loans and deposits recorded compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 5.5% and 7.3%, respectively, with both maintaining year-over-year growth in the first nine months of 2026. The FirstBank acquisition added nearly $16 billion in loans and $23 billion in deposits, while the Signature Bank transaction contributed $16 billion in loan commitments.

With interest rates below prior peaks, loan demand is expected to remain supportive. Management raised its 2026 average loan growth outlook to 13.5% from 12.5% previously and expects fourth-quarter growth of approximately 2.5% sequentially. Meanwhile, deposit growth in the second half of 2026, supported by higher interest-bearing commercial and operational deposits, is expected to strengthen the funding base. Overall, continued client acquisition and deeper customer relationships should support further balance-sheet expansion.

Branch & Digital Investment: Branch expansion remains one of PNC Financial's key growth priorities as the company seeks to strengthen its presence in high-growth U.S. markets and expand its customer base. In November 2026, it announced plans to increase its branch buildout to more than 370 locations by 2031, up from the previously announced 300-plus branches.

The expanded initiative represents an approximately $2.5-billion investment and includes opening 60 branches annually from 2027, adding more than 50 locations in South Carolina and Georgia and renovating existing branches across its markets. PNC also expects to hire 2,400 employees by 2027 to support the expansion.

PNC’s Branch Expansion Plan

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Image Source: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

The strategy builds on the company's progress in expanding its presence across high-growth markets, with more than 70 new branches already opened. Its digital initiatives are also gaining traction, as the new mobile app recorded 9% year-over-year growth in active digital users in the third quarter of 2026. Through September 2026, retail banking organically added approximately 215,000 net new checking accounts. Going forward, continued investments in physical and digital banking are expected to deepen customer relationships, strengthen PNC's presence in attractive markets and support long-term growth.

Strategic Acquisitions & Partnerships: The company continues to expand its geographic reach and strengthen its business capabilities through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. In January 2026, it acquired FirstBank, adding approximately $26 billion in assets, $16 billion in loans and $23 billion in deposits. The transaction added 95 branches and significantly expanded PNC's presence in Colorado and Arizona, more than tripling its branch network in Colorado. In June 2026, it completed the conversion of approximately 780,000 FirstBank customers, more than 1,600 employees and all 95 branches. Management expects the acquisition to add nearly $1 per share to earnings by 2027, with cross-selling opportunities supporting growth.

Beyond acquisitions, the company has pursued partnerships and other strategic transactions to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position. The acquisition of Aqueduct Capital Group strengthened Harris Williams' fund placement capabilities, while partnerships with Plaid and TCW expanded digital data-sharing and private-credit offerings. Additionally, Linga expanded hospitality payment solutions, while BBVA USA strengthened PNC's national footprint, supporting revenue diversification and long-term growth.

Strong Liquidity Supports Capital Distribution: PNC maintains a sound liquidity and capital position, supporting its ability to meet financial obligations and withstand economic uncertainty. As of Sept. 30, 2026, cash and due from banks, along with interest-earning deposits with banks, totaled $30.4 billion. The company also held $146.4 billion in investment securities and $466.4 billion in deposits, while long-term debt was $79.7 billion. After clearing the Federal Reserve's 2026 stress test, PNC raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 18% to $2 per share.

Over the past five years, PNC has increased its dividend five times, delivering a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 6.30%. Further, its current dividend yield of 3.46% compares favorably with the industry's average of 1.98%.

Dividend Yield

Similar to PNC, its peers, Wells Fargo announced an 11% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to 50 cents per share from 45 cents, while Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend by 12% to 67 cents per share from 60 cents following the 2026 Fed stress test. Apart from regular dividend increases, PNC Financial also returns capital through share repurchases.

Under PNC’s 100-million-share repurchase authorization, approximately 26.5 million shares remained available for repurchase as of Sept. 30, 2026. Management expects fourth-quarter repurchases to be approximately in line with the third-quarter level. Backed by its solid capital and liquidity position, PNC's capital-return initiatives appear sustainable and are expected to support shareholder value.

Few Concerns Prevail for PNC

Persistent Expense Pressure: Rising operating expenses continue to weigh on PNC Financial's cost structure. Its non-interest expenses recorded a six-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% through 2025, with the upward trend persisting in the first nine months of 2026. Adding to the pressure, FirstBank integration costs totaled $36 million in the third quarter. Although PNC expects $350 million in 2026 cost savings, continued investments in technology, branches and client infrastructure may offset some benefits. Management raised its 2026 adjusted expense growth outlook to 9.5% from 8.5%, with fourth-quarter expenses expected to rise 5% sequentially.

Loan Portfolio Concentration: The company's loan portfolio remains heavily concentrated in commercial lending. As of Sept. 30, 2026, commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans accounted for approximately 73.1% of total loans. This concentration increases its exposure to corporate activity and property-market conditions.

Further, commercial loans represented roughly 59.9% of non-performing loans and 49.8% of net charge-offs. Management expects commercial real estate charge-offs to increase further, primarily due to continued weakness in office property demand. Such concentration and potential deterioration in asset quality could weigh on PNC's financial performance if economic conditions worsen.

How to Approach PNC Financial Stock Now

PNC Financial's solid balance-sheet growth, continued investments in branch expansion and digital banking, strategic acquisitions and capital-return initiatives are expected to support its long-term growth.

Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings have remained unchanged. The estimates imply growth of 15.9% and 10.9% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Estimate Revision Trend

From a valuation perspective, PNC stock appears inexpensive relative to the industry. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 10.9X, below the industry's 12.5X. Meanwhile, Citigroup and Wells Fargo trade at P/E multiples of 9.6X and 10.8X, respectively.

Price-to-Earnings F12 M

Despite its favorable growth prospects, rising expenses and expansion investments could pressure profitability, while sizable commercial loan exposure leaves PNC vulnerable to corporate and real estate market weakness.

Investors already holding PNC stock may consider retaining their positions, given the company's solid balance-sheet growth, expansion initiatives, attractive valuation and favorable earnings outlook. Those considering fresh investments may prefer to wait for a more favorable entry point until there is greater clarity on expense trends and commercial credit quality.

Currently, PNC Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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