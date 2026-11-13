Copa Holdings, S.A.CPA, based in Panama City, Panama, is gaining from upbeat passenger volumes. The latest positive update from the Latin American carrier came when it reported robust traffic numbers for October 2026 on the back of upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of air traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in October.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In October, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 11.5% year over year. RPM also improved 11.8% year over year. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 87.4% from 87.2% in October 2025.

CPA’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

CPA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Shares of Copa Holdings have gained 18.4% so far this year against the 4.3% loss of the Zacks Airline industry.

CPA Stock’s YTD Price Comparison

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October 2026 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from Copa Holdings, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for October 2026 are LATAM Airlines Group (LTM, Controladora Vuela Compania de AviacionVLRS and Ryanair HoldingsRYAAY.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines reported an 8.1% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers. This uptick was driven by a 10.8% increase in international operations, a 6.3% increase in domestic operations of the affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru and a 4.6% increase in domestic capacity offered by LATAM Airlines Brazil.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers, grew 7.6% year over year owing to growth across all segments. International traffic surged 12.7% year over year, coupled with 3.8% growth in the domestic markets of the affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and a 1.1% increase in LATAM Airlines Brazil's domestic market.

Although traffic has improved year over year, it has failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell 0.4 percentage points year over year to 85.1%.

In October 2026, LATAM Airlines transported 7.93 million passengers, a surge of 2.7% year over year. So far this year, LATAM Airlines has transported 75.44 million passengers across its network, reflecting an increase of 4.5% year over year.

Volaris

Mexican carrier, Volaris reported a 7.7% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles) for October. Consolidated traffic, measured in RPM, grew 3.3% year over year. Although traffic has improved year over year, it has failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factorfell 3.5 percentage points year over year to 82.4%.

On the domestic front, RPMs decreased 8.4%, and ASMs (Available Seat Miles) fell 6.8% from the October2025 levels. The domestic load factor in Octoberwas 89.5%, a decline of 1.5 percentage points from the year-ago levels.

Internationally, RPM increased 21.7% year over year, while ASM rose 27.5% year over year. Although traffic has improved year over year, it has failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the international load factor decreased 3.6 percentage points on a year-over-year basis to 75.4%.

During October 2026, VLRS transported 2.63 million passengers, representing a 3% year-over-year increase.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for October 2026, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.4 million in October 2026, reflecting a 1% year-over-year increase. The October load factor of 93% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. RYAAY operated more than 109,100 flights in October 2026.

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