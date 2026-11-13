Shares of SHF Holdings, Inc.SHFS have lost 14.5% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 Index’s 3.1% gain over the same period. Over the past month, the stock plunged 90.3% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.3% loss.

SHF Holdings’ Earnings Snapshot

SHF Holdings reported third-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.9 million, up 6.5% from $1.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Net loss was $0.9 million, or 95 cents per share, against net income of $0.2 million, or 74 cents per basic share and 69 cents per diluted share, a year earlier. The prior-year results benefited from a $3.3 million gain on debt extinguishment.

SHFS operates through a single reportable segment providing financial services and banking solutions to cannabis-related businesses.

SHFS’ Key Metrics

Loan program income increased 70.2% year over year to $0.9 million, supported by improved revenue-sharing terms with Partner Colorado Credit Union (PCCU). Account fee income declined 17.1% to $0.8 million, while investment income decreased 16.7% to $0.3 million.

Average client deposit balances increased 3.8% to $112 million. The trailing 14-day average deposit balance reached $119.3 million, up 7.4% year over year. Average account balances rose 5.6%, although average active accounts declined 1.7% to 761.

SHF Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SHF Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SHF Holdings, Inc. Quote

SHF Holdings’ Expenses and Margins

Total operating expenses decreased 3.2% to $2.9 million from $3.1 million a year earlier. Compensation and employee benefits expenses declined 10.6% to $1.5 million, while professional services expenses increased 63.3% to $0.7 million, reflecting higher legal, accounting and other professional costs.

Operating loss narrowed to $1 million from $1.2 million. Results benefited from lower compensation expenses and a credit benefit related to revised estimated credit losses, partially offset by higher professional services costs and contract asset amortization.

The amended PCCU agreement increased SHFS' share of applicable loan program income from approximately 35% to up to 65%, supporting revenue growth despite lower average outstanding loan balances.

SHFS’ Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2026, compared with $6.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Total assets declined to $13.1 million from $17.2 million, while stockholders' equity decreased to $5.2 million from $8.2 million.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $4 million during the first nine months of 2026, compared with $2.4 million in the prior-year period. SHF Holdings reported no secured debt as of Sept. 30, 2026.

SHFS faces ongoing litigation involving the former owners of Abaca, with potential losses estimated between zero and $7.8 million, excluding interest. An adverse ruling near the upper end of this range could exceed available liquidity. Additionally, $3 million deposited with the court remains unavailable for operations.

Recurring operating losses, negative cash flows and litigation uncertainties continue to raise substantial doubt about SHFS' ability to continue as a going concern.

SHF Holdings’ Management Commentary

CEO Terry Mendez emphasized revenue growth, stronger lending economics and increased client deposits as evidence of the platform's operational resilience.

Management remains focused on maintaining client relationships, preserving liquidity and strengthening institutional banking capabilities. Its Institutional Infrastructure-as-a-Service model aims to help financial institutions establish and manage cannabis banking programs.

However, capital structure complications and Nasdaq listing requirements remain significant challenges.

SHFS’ Other Developments

SHFS completed a 1-for-12 reverse stock split on Sept. 30, 2026. Subsequent preferred stock conversions substantially diluted existing common shareholders.

On Oct. 23, 2026, SHF Holdings entered into a nonbinding term sheet for a proposed business combination with Opifex Media. Under the contemplated transaction, Opifex security holders would own approximately 85% of the combined company, while existing SHFS stakeholders would collectively retain approximately 15%, subject to adjustment.

Nasdaq granted SHFS an additional compliance period through April 19, 2027, to satisfy its minimum bid price requirement. The proposed combination remains subject to regulatory, financing and shareholder approvals, with no assurance of completion.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research