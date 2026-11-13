Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. DOUG have gained 8.9% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 Index’s 3.1% rise over the same period. Over the past month, the stock gained 18.1% against the S&P 500’s 2.3% decline.

Douglas Elliman’s Earnings Snapshot

Douglas Elliman reported third-quarter 2026 revenues of $252.1 million, down 4.1% from $262.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the divested property management business, revenues declined 0.5% from $253.4 million. Net income attributable to DOUG was $7.4 million, or 8 cents per share, against a net loss of $24.7 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

DOUG operates as a single reportable segment. Commissions and other brokerage income declined 0.4% to $249.2 million from $250.4 million, while other ancillary services revenues decreased 6.2% to $2.9 million from $3 million.

DOUG's Key Metrics

Douglas Elliman recorded operating income of $6.3 million against an operating loss of $10.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

However, adjusted EBITDA attributable to DOUG was a loss of $5.3 million, against income of $1 million a year earlier. Adjusted net loss widened to $7.9 million, or 9 cents per share, from $1.4 million, or 2 cents per share.

Gross transaction value remained $10 billion, while the average price per transaction increased to $1.83 million from $1.77 million. Total transactions declined to 5,494 from 5,661.

As of Sept. 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $102.7 million compared with $115.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Douglas Elliman also held approximately $20 million in short-term Treasury investments and had no long-term debt.

Operating cash inflows for the first nine months of 2026 totaled $8.9 million compared with $0.5 million in the prior-year period.

Douglas Elliman Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Douglas Elliman Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Douglas Elliman Inc. Quote

Factors Affecting Douglas Elliman’s Results

The revenue decline primarily reflected lower development marketing income and the absence of property management revenues following the October 2025 divestiture.

Development marketing revenues declined 62.7% to $8.9 million from $24.1 million. Weakness in existing-home brokerage revenues across New York City and western markets was partially offset by stronger Florida sales.

Real estate agent commissions increased 3.8% to $200 million, while general and administrative expenses declined 95.5% to $1.5 million.

The improvement in reported profitability benefited significantly from a $15.4 million net litigation-related benefit. Additionally, the prior-year quarter included a $15.4 million noncash charge associated with convertible debt derivatives, which did not recur following the debt's retirement.

DOUG's Management Commentary

CEO Michael Liebowitz emphasized DOUG's transition toward a more focused luxury residential brokerage model, supported by technology investments, operational improvements and agent productivity initiatives.

Management highlighted efforts to streamline workflows, optimize office space and reduce lease obligations. Douglas Elliman is also exploring opportunities to expand financing services and generate additional revenues through its luxury brokerage relationships.

Douglas Elliman’s Outlook

Management reported an active development marketing pipeline of approximately $26 billion, with another $11.8 billion expected to enter the market through Dec. 31, 2027.

Related commission revenues are generally expected to be recognized as projects close between 2026 and 2032.

Douglas Elliman expects its AI transformation to generate gradual savings in non-commission operating expenses beginning in 2027, with meaningful efficiencies anticipated over the next three years.

Management did not provide specific full-year revenue or earnings guidance.

DOUG's Other Developments

Douglas Elliman continued restructuring its operations through office footprint optimization and technology modernization.

DOUG appointed Sharon Milz as head of AI Technology Transformation, Nick Patino as director of AI Enablement and Jamie Gagliano as chief operations officer, Brokerage.

Subsequently, on Nov. 9, 2026, the board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $10 million, expected to be funded through existing cash resources.

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