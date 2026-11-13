AngioDynamics ANGO has been gaining from its solid prospects with NanoKnife and an increased focus on cancer treatment markets. The optimism, led by a solid first-quarter fiscal 2027 performance, positive ongoing studies and a broad product line, bodes well for the stock.

In the year-to-date period, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 9.8% compared with 5.2% growth of the industry. The S&P 500 has also increased 11.9% during the said time frame.

The renowned designer, manufacturer and seller of an extensive range of innovative medical, surgical and diagnostic devices has a market capitalization of $552.3 million. The company projects 40.7% growth over the next year and expects to witness continued improvements in its business. AngioDynamics’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 58.2%.

Reasons Favoring ANGO’s Growth

NanoKnife Driving Growth: NanoKnife remains a key growth platform for AngioDynamics, supported by expanding regulatory approvals and indications across multiple organs. The system has FDA clearance for soft tissue and prostate ablation and received MDR CE Mark approval in February 2026 for expanded indications covering pancreatic, kidney, liver and prostate tumors. Momentum continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with revenues increasing 29% to $8.3 million. Disposable revenues rose 24.1% to $6.7 million, while capital sales grew 53.5% to $1.7 million. Record prostate procedure volumes during the quarter further highlighted increasing physician adoption and platform utilization.

Reimbursement progress is also expected to support NanoKnife's commercial expansion. Category I CPT codes for prostate and liver procedures became effective in January 2026, while Palmetto GBA established Medicare coverage guidance for qualifying patients in July 2026. AngioDynamics is engaging with additional Medicare regions to broaden coverage. The company is also evaluating NanoKnife's potential in benign prostatic hyperplasia through the FDA-approved RELIEF feasibility study, targeting an estimated $1.9 billion market opportunity.

Broad Product Line: AngioDynamics continues to strengthen its position across peripheral vascular disease, thrombectomy, vascular access and oncology markets, supported by its key Med Tech platforms, including NanoKnife, Auryon, AlphaVac and AngioVac. In fiscal 2026, Med Tech revenues increased 18.4% to $150 million, accounting for approximately 47% of total revenues. Momentum continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with revenues rising 13.2% year over year to $39.9 million, representing 49% of total revenues. Management expects Med Tech to contribute a majority of revenues in fiscal 2027, reflecting the company's ongoing shift toward higher-growth products.

Auryon remained a key growth driver, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues increasing 14.7% to $18.9 million, marking its 21st consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Growth was supported by expanding hospital penetration and international adoption. Mechanical Thrombectomy revenues rose 6.7% to $12 million, driven by a 37.4% increase in AlphaVac revenues to $4.5 million, partially offset by a 5.9% decline in AngioVac revenues to $7.5 million.

Increasing physician utilization, commercial expansion and the potential addition of AlphaReturn should support further growth. AngioDynamics reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 Med Tech revenue growth outlook of 12%-15%, underscoring the segment's importance in driving its evolving revenue mix.

Decent Q1 Results: AngioDynamics exited the first quarter of fiscal 2027 with a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss per share, with revenues growing year over year. AngioDynamics continued to benefit from its strategic shift toward higher-growth Med Tech products. The business contributed approximately 49% of total revenues compared with 47% in the year-ago period. The company recorded its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit Med Tech revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA.

A Factor That May Offset ANGO’s Gains

Tariffs and Inflation Remain Concerns: AngioDynamics continues to face costs associated with tariffs, inflation and manufacturing operations.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company incurred approximately $0.9 million in tariff expenses compared with $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter. However, it also received $1.2 million in tariff refunds, generating a net tariff benefit of approximately $400,000. Reported gross margin expanded 410 basis points year over year to 59.4%, supported by pricing, a higher Med Tech revenue contribution and tariff refunds.

Excluding the refund benefit, gross margin would have been 57.8%. Management expects the first half of fiscal 2027 margin to exceed the second-half level due to the accounting impact of rising costs and reiterated its full-year gross margin guidance of 54%-55%. The midpoint of this range remains broadly in line with fiscal 2026 despite the increasing contribution of higher-margin Med Tech products.

Estimate Trend

AngioDynamics has been witnessing a stable estimate revision trend for fiscal 2026. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has remained stable at 19 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $80.5 million, implying a 0.4% rise from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter loss per share is pinned at 11 cents, implying a 266.7% decline year over year.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Glaukos GKOS, Intuitive SurgicalISRG and West Pharmaceutical Services WST.

Glaukos, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 491.7%. Revenues of $211 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GKOS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 155.6% for 2026. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 138.6%.

Intuitive Surgical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.00, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.6%. Revenues of $3.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 15.5%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.1%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.66, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22%. Revenues of $874.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17.4%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.6%.

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