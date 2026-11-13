APA Corporation APA is strengthening its high-quality portfolio by combining dependable production from the Permian Basin and Egypt with long-term offshore growth opportunities. Its diversified asset base supports near-term cash generation while providing flexibility to invest in projects with attractive development potential.

The Permian remains a cornerstone of APA's operations. Third-quarter 2026 U.S. oil production averaged 128,000 barrels per day, exceeding guidance by 4,000 barrels, supported by strong well performance and drilling efficiencies. The company raised its full-year U.S. oil production outlook to 124,000 barrels per day, reflecting improved capital productivity. Egypt adds stability, with gross production averaging 206,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the quarter. Strong gas output and ongoing cost improvements further support the region's contribution. Its U.K. North Sea assets add another producing region, enhancing geographic diversification despite ongoing decommissioning obligations.

Offshore Suriname offers a significant growth avenue. The GranMorgu development remains on schedule for first oil in mid-2028. APA retains a 40% working interest, while its carry arrangement limits its funding requirement to 10% of development capital, reducing near-term financial exposure. Management expects the project to provide meaningful future oil production and cash flow.

Beyond GranMorgu, APA plans additional exploration in Suriname, appraisal and exploration activity in Alaska, and a well offshore Uruguay with Eni in late 2027. These prospects broaden its long-term opportunity set, although outcomes remain uncertain.

Overall, the combination of established producing assets, disciplined capital deployment and selectively funded exploration positions APA to sustain cash generation while pursuing longer-term growth without relying solely on existing fields.

Other Energy Players Benefiting From Strategic Assets

Chevron Corporation CVX maintains a high-quality portfolio spanning U.S. shale, deepwater projects and international oil and gas assets. The Hess acquisition expanded its exposure to Guyana's prolific offshore resources and the Bakken, complementing its Permian operations. Third-quarter 2026 production approached 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, supported by strong output across its diversified asset base. Chevron is also advancing opportunities in Venezuela, where improved commercial terms support planned production expansion. Meanwhile, deepwater projects in the Gulf of America, Australian LNG operations and Eastern Mediterranean gas production provide additional growth avenues. This balance strengthens Chevron's long-term production and cash-flow potential.

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation XOM stands to benefit through its strong upstream portfolio anchored by advantaged oil, natural gas, refining and chemical assets. Its Guyana developments and Permian Basin operations underpin upstream growth, while integrated manufacturing facilities support higher-value product output. During the third quarter of 2026, ExxonMobil reported upstream production of approximately 4.5 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. The company is strengthening its LNG position through agreements to expand its interests in Papua LNG and Mozambique's Rovuma LNG project. Investments in Gulf Coast refining capacity and distillate yields further diversify earnings opportunities. Together, these assets position ExxonMobil to pursue resilient cash generation and long-term growth.

The Zacks Rundown on APA

Shares of APA have surged 99.5% in the past year, outperforming the Oil/Energy sector’s 26.8% growth.

Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-earnings ratio — APA is trading at a discount compared with the industry average. The stock is also trading above its five-year mean of 6.31.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate implies 78.3% year-over-year growth in APA’s 2026 earnings per share. In other words, investors are paying up for APA at a point when the fundamentals of the company are expected to accelerate.

Zacks Investment Research

APA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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