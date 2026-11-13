The Zacks Retail-Home Furnishings industry continues to face headwinds from subdued housing activity, cautious consumer spending and persistent economic uncertainty. Elevated borrowing costs and affordability concerns are delaying furniture purchases, renovations and other discretionary home-related expenditures. Demand remains particularly weak among middle-income consumers, while higher-income households continue to support premium product sales. Meanwhile, tariff uncertainties, rising transportation expenses and supply chain challenges are adding pressure to operating costs and sourcing strategies, limiting the pace of recovery.Nonetheless, emerging signs of demand stabilization and evolving consumer preferences offer growth opportunities. Increasing investments in e-commerce, AI-driven personalization, digital marketing and omnichannel capabilities are improving customer engagement and shopping convenience. Additionally, product innovation, customized offerings and operational efficiencies are helping retailers strengthen their competitive positions. Industry participants such as LOVE and FGI are focusing on differentiated products, cost optimization and strategic customer outreach to drive market share gains and support long-term growth.

Industry Description

The Zacks Retail-Home Furnishings industry comprises retailers offering home furnishing products under various categories. The merchandise assortment includes furniture, garden accessories, framed art, lighting, mirrors, candles, tableware, lamps, picture frames, bathware, accent rugs, artificial floral products, and child and teen furnishing. The industry players also develop, manufacture, market and distribute bedding products. The companies provide home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction and security applications. They are involved in manufacturing, assembling and selling faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks and waste disposal.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of the Retail-Home Furnishings Industry

Weak Housing Activity & Cautious Consumers Limit Big-Ticket Spending: The companies continue to face significant macroeconomic challenges, primarily stemming from a weak housing market that weighs on consumer spending for big-ticket home furnishings. Housing affordability issues and subdued existing-home sales are limiting housing turnover, an important catalyst for spending on furniture, flooring, decor and remodeling. Broader economic uncertainty and persistent inflation are also encouraging consumers to carefully prioritize household spending. Consequently, large discretionary and finance-dependent home projects remain under pressure, even as smaller projects show greater resilience. A prolonged period of weak housing activity could continue delaying major furnishing and renovation decisions, leaving the industry's broader recovery dependent on improving housing conditions and greater consumer confidence.



Tariffs, Rising Costs and Promotional Competition Pressure Margins: Elevated tariffs, transportation expenses and raw material costs remain significant challenges for the U.S. home furnishings industry in 2026. Higher import duties on furniture and related products, rising ocean freight rates and increased diesel prices are adding pressure to procurement, distribution and delivery expenses. Supply chain uncertainties, including container shortages, customs inspections and overseas labor constraints, are further complicating inventory planning and product availability. Meanwhile, subdued consumer demand is intensifying promotional competition, encouraging retailers to offer deeper discounts, extended interest-free financing and targeted pricing incentives. These measures help attract price-sensitive customers but increase pressure on merchandise margins. Limited pricing flexibility, higher operating expenses and uncertain tariff policies are making cost management and profitability improvement increasingly challenging for industry participants.



Repair, Replacement Demand, Product Innovation, Premiumization and Customization Fuel Growth: Despite cautious discretionary spending, demand for essential home repairs, maintenance, replacements and smaller upgrades remains steady. Kitchen, bath and appliance categories continue to benefit, while resilient professional demand supports remodeling activity. Retailers are expanding Pro-focused offerings, inventory and fulfillment services to offset weak DIY spending and support growth.



Growing demand for innovative, durable and customizable home furnishings is creating growth opportunities for the industry. Consumers increasingly favor modular seating, multifunctional furniture and personalized designs that offer flexibility, comfort and long-term value. Premium bedding products featuring advanced cooling, pressure-relief and support technologies are also benefiting from rising awareness of sleep health and wellness. Retailers are expanding product assortments, introducing innovative features and enhancing design consultation services to attract customers and improve conversions. Despite cautious consumer spending, demand for differentiated, high-quality products remains relatively resilient, supporting higher average transaction values, customer loyalty and market share gains.



Omnichannel, Digital Tools and AI Reshape Home Furnishings Retail: Digital engagement is becoming increasingly important in a category where consumers often research products, compare designs and plan projects online before visiting a store. Retailers are investing in more seamless connections between digital and physical channels, better product visualization, faster fulfillment, inventory visibility and personalized project guidance. AI-powered tools are also emerging to help consumers find products, obtain project information and make purchasing decisions. Features like augmented reality room visualizers, virtual reality showrooms and mobile first shopping are reshaping the consumer journey. These investments can improve conversion, customer acquisition and loyalty while allowing retailers to offer a more convenient end-to-end shopping experience.



Consumers are increasingly selective, making the combination of design, innovation and value more important. Retailers are expanding differentiated and private-label assortments, introducing products with improved functionality and offering broader price points to appeal to both budget-conscious and premium customers.

Zacks Industry Rank Depicts Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Retail-Home Furnishings industry is a 10-stock group within the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #206, which places it in the bottom 17% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a lower earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. Since September 2026, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have decreased to $10.72 per share from $10.74 and $11.40 per share from $11.52, respectively.



Despite limited near-term visibility, we highlight a few stocks that investors may consider adding to their portfolios. First, we examine the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation backdrop.

Industry Lags the Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Retail-Home Furnishings industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite over the past year.



Over the past year, the industry has lost 2.9% against the broader sector’s 6.1% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 Composite has gained 13% in the same time frame.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, which is commonly used for valuing retail home furnishing stocks, the industry is currently trading at 20.55 compared with the S&P 500’s 18.82 and the sector’s 22.6.



Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 25.26X and as low as 14.28X, with the median being 20.12X, as the chart below shows.

Industry’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) Versus S&P 500

Industry’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) Versus Sector

4 Retail-Home Furnishings Stocks to Keep an Eye On

We have highlighted four stocks from the industry that are capitalizing on fundamental strengths and have solid growth prospects.



Alliance Laundry: Based in Ripon, WI, this company manufactures and sells commercial laundry equipment across North America, Europe and Asia. Alliance Laundry is benefiting from steady, replacement-driven demand for commercial laundry equipment across hospitality, healthcare, multifamily housing and other essential end markets. Growing consumer preference for durable, reliable and energy-efficient machines supports its Commercial In-Home business. Expanding laundromat networks, particularly in emerging Asian markets, alongside international market penetration, offer additional growth opportunities. Increasing adoption of connected equipment, digital payment solutions and larger-capacity machines enhances customer convenience and operating efficiency. Moreover, strong distributor relationships, product innovation, disciplined pricing and localized manufacturing capabilities are expected to support sustainable growth, improve competitiveness and strengthen profitability.



The ALH stock — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) — has lost 10.4% since it began trading on Oct. 9, 2025. Nonetheless, Alliance Laundry has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 earnings to $1.38 per share from $1.34 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure for 2026 indicates 35.3% year-over-year growth. This company surpassed earnings estimates in all four trailing quarters, with the average being 16.1%. It has a VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: ALH

Lovesac: Stamford, CT-based Lovesac designs, manufactures and sells furniture. The company is poised to benefit from its accelerating product innovation pipeline, including expanded Snugg offerings, enhanced Sactionals with personalized comfort features and new premium seating platforms. Strong demand for larger configurations and premium upgrades supports growth opportunities. Strategic pricing adjustments and optimized promotions are expected to attract value-conscious customers. The “Here for Life” marketing campaign, AI-driven customer engagement and improved digital capabilities should strengthen customer acquisition and conversion. Additionally, expanding showroom reach, retail partnerships and nationwide White Glove delivery services could enhance customer experiences. Domestic manufacturing, supply-chain efficiencies and cost-saving initiatives should further support long-term profitable growth.



The LOVE stock — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 — has gained 25.2% over the past year. LOVE has seen an upward estimate revision for fiscal 2027 earnings to $1.08 per share from $1.05 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure for fiscal 2027 indicates 285.7% year-over-year growth. This company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 10.8%. It has a VGM Score of A.

Price and Consensus: LOVE

FGI Industries: Based in East Hanover, NJ, FGI Industries provides bath and kitchen products to customers across North America, Europe and other international markets. FGI Industries is focusing on expanding its product portfolio, strengthening customer relationships and pursuing new commercial opportunities to support long-term growth. Recent toilet and vanity program awards are expected to create additional sales opportunities as shipments ramp up. The expansion of Covered Bridge's custom kitchen cabinetry business into new geographic markets and dealer networks remains a key growth driver. Meanwhile, the Isla Porter joint venture is strengthening its presence in the premium kitchen design market through innovative, trend-focused products. Investments in product development, manufacturing capabilities and customer acquisition, alongside pricing discipline and operational efficiency, could further support growth.



The FGI Industries stock — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — has gained 67% over the past year. For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 bottom line indicates an improvement from a year-ago level of a $3.20 loss per share. This company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 305.4%. It has a VGM Score of A.

Price and Consensus: FGI

Williams-Sonoma: Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Williams-Sonoma is an omnichannel specialty retailer of home products in the United States and internationally. The company is benefiting from strong product innovation, exclusive collaborations and differentiated merchandising strategies that support customer acquisition and full-price selling. Improving momentum across Pottery Barn, West Elm and Williams Sonoma, alongside expanding emerging brands, is strengthening its market position. Growth in its business-to-business operations, particularly hospitality, multifamily housing and commercial projects, offers additional opportunities. Investments in e-commerce personalization, AI-powered shopping assistants and digital design tools are enhancing customer engagement and conversions. Moreover, strategic store expansion, international growth, supply-chain efficiencies and disciplined inventory management are expected to support sustained revenue growth and profitability.



The WSM stock — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 — has gained 37.3% over the past year. For fiscal 2026, WSM is expected to witness 7.5% year-over-year growth and 10.3% for fiscal 2027. This company surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average being 4.9%. It has a VGM Score of B.

Price and Consensus: WSM

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