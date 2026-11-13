Chevron Corporation CVX is strengthening its U.S. fuel production capabilities as improving biodiesel market conditions create an opportunity to bring previously idled capacity back into operation. The energy giant plans to restart its Ralston, IA, biodiesel facility, which has remained inactive since 2024, when unfavorable market conditions prompted its shutdown.

The decision complements Chevron's broader efforts to expand domestic fuel availability through conventional refining and renewable fuel production. A commercial and operational agreement with Iowa-based Landus Cooperative will support the restart by providing access to a nearby soybean-processing operation.

CVX Strengthens Its Domestic Fuel Supply Strategy

Chevron has been increasing fuel production across its U.S. operations to address market supply requirements. Its domestic petroleum refineries achieved record crude throughput in the third quarter of 2026, operating at nearly 98% utilization.

The company also recorded monthly production highs for renewable diesel and biodiesel during 2026, highlighting the growing contribution of renewable fuels alongside its conventional refining business.

Reviving the Ralston facility represents another step in this strategy. At maximum operating capacity, the plant can manufacture nearly 42 million gallons of biodiesel annually, adding another source of fuel for regional customers once production resumes.

Landus Partnership Offers Feedstock Advantages

A key element of the Ralston restart is the facility's proximity to soybean-processing infrastructure operated by Landus Cooperative. The farmer-owned organization processes more than 28 million bushels of soybeans annually at its neighboring facility, which is recognized as the largest mechanical soybean-crushing operation in the United States.

Landus has also upgraded its Ralston processing operations, strengthening the infrastructure available to support the biodiesel facility.

The location provides Chevron with access to an established agricultural supply chain in Iowa, the nation's second-largest soybean-producing state. This arrangement supports feedstock availability and provides a direct connection between agricultural processing and biodiesel manufacturing.

For Landus and its farmer members, the renewed operations are expected to expand market opportunities for locally produced soybeans.

What Lies Ahead for Chevron's Ralston Operations?

Chevron plans to restore the facility through a phased process rather than immediately returning it to full production. Preparations will involve workforce recruitment, equipment maintenance, safety assessments and operational-readiness activities.

Once operational, the plant is expected to improve biodiesel availability across regional markets and contribute additional supply to the broader diesel market. The initiative is also anticipated to generate employment and contracting opportunities in the surrounding community.

However, Chevron has not specified a production restart date or disclosed the investment required to reactivate the facility. The company is still evaluating the scale and timing of workforce additions.

What Does the Restart Mean for CVX?

The Ralston initiative underscores Chevron's efforts to use its existing infrastructure and commercial partnerships to strengthen its U.S. fuel supply network. The combination of established soybean-processing capabilities and biodiesel manufacturing infrastructure provides a foundation for restoring renewable fuel output.

The restart also adds to Chevron's recent operational progress across petroleum refining and renewable fuels. While the company has not quantified the project's expected earnings or cash flow contribution, successful execution would restore nearly 42 million gallons of annual biodiesel production capacity, further supporting its diversified transportation fuel operations.

CVX’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Currently, CVX has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some other top-ranked stocks like Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG and CVR Energy, Inc. CVI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNQ’s 2026 earnings indicates 61.4% year-over-year growth.

Houston, TX-based Cheniere Energy is primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”). It constructs and operates LNG terminal and is also involved in LNG and natural gas marketing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNG’s 2026 earnings indicates 34.4% year-over-year growth.

CVR Energy is an independent refiner and marketer of high-value transportation fuels and a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVI’s 2026 earnings indicates 493.4% year-over-year growth.

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