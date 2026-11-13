Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS has partnered with Eli Lilly and Company LLY to expand patient access to Lilly’s FDA-approved obesity treatments, Zepbound and Foundayo, through its digital health platform. The agreement strengthens HIMS’ position in the growing weight-loss care market by adding established branded therapies to its treatment offerings.

From an investor perspective, the partnership could support HIMS’ long-term growth by enhancing its weight-loss platform, attracting more patients seeking FDA-approved treatments and strengthening its relationship with leading pharmaceutical companies. However, the extent to which the deal contributes to revenue growth and profitability will depend on patient adoption, prescription volumes and the economics of the arrangement.

HIMS Stock Trend

Year to date, the stock plunged 39.3%, underperforming the industry’s 21.6% growth and the S&P 500’s 10.2% gain.

The partnership with Eli Lilly could support Hims & Hers' long-term growth by expanding its access to established, FDA-approved obesity treatments and strengthening its competitive positioning in the rapidly growing weight-loss market. Offering branded GLP-1 medicines could help HIMS attract a broader patient base, improve customer acquisition and retention, and deepen engagement across its digital health platform. Additionally, the collaboration with a leading pharmaceutical company enhances HIMS' credibility as a provider of weight-management care and could create opportunities to build a more comprehensive, recurring-revenue business.

Over time, higher patient volumes and sustained demand for branded obesity treatments could support revenue growth, although the financial contribution will depend on prescription uptake and the economics of the partnership.

HIMS currently has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion.

Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

Under the agreement, eligible patients can access Lilly's Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Foundayo (orforglipron) through the Hims & Hers platform after receiving a prescription from a licensed provider. The arrangement allows patients to complete consultations, obtain prescriptions when medically appropriate and have the medicines delivered directly to their homes without leaving the platform.

Self-pay prices start at $149 per month for Foundayo and $299 per month for Zepbound, matching the prices available to other self-pay patients. The addition of Foundayo, Lilly's daily oral obesity medicine, also broadens the range of branded weight-loss treatment options available to HIMS customers.

Hims & Hers' weight-loss membership also provides patients with 24/7 access to a care team, nutrition guidance, regular clinical check-ins and access to its weight-loss community. Its technology platform supports provider outreach, treatment planning and follow-up care, enabling the company to maintain engagement throughout the treatment journey.

Importantly, HIMS has confirmed that it has never offered compounded versions of Lilly's GLP-1 medicines and has committed not to do so in the future. Both companies have also agreed to protect independent clinical decision-making, ensuring that providers retain the authority to prescribe treatments they consider appropriate for individual patients. These commitments strengthen the framework for the collaboration while supporting access to FDA-approved medicines through HIMS' digital care platform.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

According to Grand View Research, the global obesity treatment market size was valued at $15.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from $29 billion in 2026 to $60.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.3%.

The industry is driven by several key factors, including the rising global prevalence of obesity and its associated comorbidities, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension.

Other News

Recently, Hims & Hers exited the third quarter of 2026 with lower-than-expected earnings and revenues. Nevertheless, the company recorded robust year-over-year revenue growth, supported by strong performances across its domestic and international businesses. The increase in subscribers and monthly revenue per average subscriber during the quarter was encouraging.

Per management, HIMS' international performance benefited from the Eucalyptus acquisition, while domestic revenue growth accelerated for the second consecutive quarter. The company's expanding weight loss portfolio, strategic collaborations with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and continued investments in AI-driven technology are encouraging.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Price

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Price

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. price | Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Quote

HIMS’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, HIMS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Glaukos GKOS and Intuitive SurgicalISRG.

Glaukos, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 491.7%. Revenues of $211 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GKOS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 155.6% for 2026. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 138.6%.

Intuitive Surgical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.00, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.6%. Revenues of $3.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 15.5%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.1%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research