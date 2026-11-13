Take-Two Interactive TTWO has a major catalyst approaching, with its highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) scheduled for release on November 19th. The title has generated massive excitement among gamers, and the blockbuster success of its predecessor suggests the release could be a major growth driver.

TTWO shares have displayed relative strength over the past month leading up to the release, with a positive outlook provided in its latest quarterly release.

Zacks Investment Research

GTA 5's Massive Success

Before getting into the new installment, it’s useful to look at its highly successful predecessor. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, was a huge success right out of the gate, generating more than $800 million in worldwide retail sales in its first 24 hours. The momentum continued, with sales surpassing the $1 billion mark in just three days.

To this day, it ranks as the 3rd highest-selling video game ever, with Take-Two recently reporting that GTA 5 has sold nearly 230 million copies worldwide. Continued demand more than a decade after its initial launch helps underpin the franchise's staying power.

Importantly, GTA Online has also been a major positive, allowing Take-Two to generate recurring revenue through in-game purchases and additional content long after the initial sale.

The chart below helps highlight the massive revenue spike that the release of GTA V brought for the company.

Zacks Investment Research

Latest Results Set Stage for GTA 6

Take-Two's latest quarterly results revealed some weakness ahead of the major release, with net bookings of $1.6 billion declining 18% YoY. Revenue also fell 16% YoY to $1.5 billion, though its GAAP net loss narrowed considerably to $54 million from $134 million in the year-ago period.

Still, the outlook remains highly positive, with management reiterating its FY27 net bookings guidance of $8.0-$8.2 billion, up considerably from the $6.7 billion reported in FY26. At the midpoint, the outlook suggests roughly 20% growth, with GTA 6 expected to be the primary driver.

Importantly, management also highlighted unprecedented preorder activity for the upcoming release, providing a positive indication of the massive demand surrounding the title.

The company's guidance for its upcoming fiscal Q3 particularly reflects the expected growth acceleration, with net bookings forecasted between $3.35-$3.5 billion, more than double the $1.6 billion delivered in its latest quarter.

Beyond the initial sales boost, the long-term opportunity remains significant. GTA 5's continued success through GTA Online provides a strong blueprint for how Take-Two could monetize the new release for years, potentially creating a much higher recurring revenue base.

Bottom Line

Take-Two Interactive TTWO has a major catalyst approaching with GTA 6, and its latest quarterly results reinforced expectations for a successful release.

While it’s been well known for some time now when the game will be released, it still feels like many are underscoring just how big it will become, with the company set to reap the benefits for years to come.

The stock deserves close attention given the upcoming release, with the franchise's staying power and recurring revenue opportunity providing additional upside potential.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research