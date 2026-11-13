Shares of ASE Technology HoldingASX have rallied 148.4% over the past year, dramatically outperforming the Electronics-Semiconductors industry's 13.1% return and the broader Computer and Technology sector's 10.9% gain. The development reflects accelerating demand for advanced packaging and testing as artificial intelligence (AI) systems require more powerful, interconnected chips.



ASX also outpaced semiconductor peers EntegrisENTG, Marvell TechnologyMRVL and FormFactorFORM, which surged 95.7%, 90.2% and 84.1%, respectively. Although these companies operate at different stages of the semiconductor supply chain, the comparison highlights ASX's momentum. After such a rally, investors must assess whether improving earnings and a relatively modest valuation leave further upside. Let's analyze.

ASX Stock Performance: One-Year Comparison

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AI and Advanced Packaging Drive ASX's Growth

Third-quarter 2026 results underline how rapidly ASE Technology's business mix is changing. Consolidated revenues jumped 44.8% year over year to NT$244.2 billion, while operating profit surged 151% to NT$33.1 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent increased 148% to NT$27 billion. These results demonstrate that the rally is supported by substantial improvements in business performance.



Its assembly and testing business (ATM) posted revenue growth of 51% to NT$151.5 billion, reflecting stronger demand for leading-edge services and fuller utilization across conventional operations.



At the center is leading-edge advanced packaging (LEAP), which enables complex multichip systems. Demand continues to exceed available LEAP capacity, supporting volumes and a favorable pricing environment. Computing's share of ATM revenues increased to 34% from 25% a year earlier, underscoring ASX's growing exposure to AI accelerators, servers and related infrastructure.



The company raised its 2026 LEAP revenue expectation from $3.7 billion to more than $4 billion and anticipates doubling this business in 2027. Full-process advanced packaging, expected to contribute approximately $300 million this year, is projected to exceed $1 billion in 2027. These targets provide growth visibility, although delivery depends on expanding manufacturing capacity.



Co-packaged optics (CPO) adds another growth avenue. ASX expects more than $500 million in CPO revenues in 2027 as mass production ramps, potentially extending its role in high-speed AI networking. Meanwhile, its electronic manufacturing services (EMS) operation is moving toward high-performance computing, optical and power-related products, broadening opportunities beyond traditional consumer electronics.

Margin Expansion and Capacity Additions Support Growth

Profitability is improving alongside revenues. ATM gross margin expanded 800 basis points year over year to 30.6% in the third quarter, while its operating margin reached 20%, up from 10.8%. Consolidated gross margin rose to 22.1%, with operating margin reaching 13.6%.

A richer LEAP mix and higher factory utilization have strengthened operating leverage, creating scope for further gains as capacity becomes productive.



Capacity additions are crucial. ASX has 22 building projects underway in Taiwan, with more than half expected to support revenues through 2027. Its 2026 capital spending plan increased to $11.5 billion, with spending expected to rise further in 2027. These investments position the company to meet unmet demand but heighten execution risks surrounding equipment installation and factory readiness.

ASX’s Q4 Outlook and Upward Revisions Signal Momentum

The near-term outlook is encouraging. For fourth-quarter 2026, ASX projects consolidated revenue growth of 6%-8% sequentially, gross margin of 23%-24% and operating margin of 14.5%-15.5%. ATM revenues should rise 11%-13% sequentially, with ATM gross margin expanding another 100-200 basis points. These expectations suggest that the favorable mix shift has further to run.



Earnings estimates have moved higher. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASX’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, implying 129.8% year-over-year growth. The 2027 EPS estimate stands at $2.22, indicating a further increase of 69.5%. Over the past 30 days, 2026 and 2027 earnings estimates have increased from $1.27 and $2.09 per share, compared with $1.23 and $1.99, respectively, 60 days ago.



These upward revisions reinforce the improving earnings outlook, although investors should monitor whether capacity expansion translates into the projected revenue and profitability.

ASX Earnings Estimates and Revision Trends

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Valuation: ASX's P/S Discount Offers Perspective

Despite its rally, ASX trades at a trailing 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.33X, far below the Electronics-Semiconductors industry's 9.06X. Its valuation also trails ENTG's 6.69X, FORM's 7.48X and MRVL's 16.03X. This discount is notable given ASE's rising AI exposure.



ASX’s Value Score of D points to valuation concerns, serving as a warning that a relatively low P/S ratio does not necessarily imply a good buying opportunity. Nevertheless, its VGM Score of B indicates a clearly favorable overall profile under a proprietary methodology combining value, growth and momentum. Together, these signals support a constructive view without dismissing valuation risk.

ASX Price-to-Sales (TTM) Ratio

End Note

A surge of nearly 148% in ASE Technology does not necessarily mean that its growth story has come to an end. Expanding LEAP capacity, full-process packaging, rising CPO opportunities, improving margins and upward earnings revisions support its longer-term prospects. Its discounted P/S and favorable VGM Score add support. Although higher debt, substantial CapEx and execution risks warrant monitoring, the company's growth visibility remains encouraging. Investors seeking long-term semiconductor exposure may consider buying ASX stock now to participate in its growth-driven opportunities.



ASX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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