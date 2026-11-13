Redwire CorporationRDW is expanding its space infrastructure capabilities through a new NASA contract to demonstrate power generation technology for future lunar operations. On Tuesday, the company announced that it had been selected for an approximately $40 million award to provide an integrated power generation system for NASA's Moon Base program. The project will use Redwire's flight-proven Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology to support future lunar rovers, habitats and resource utilization activities.



Under the contract, Redwire will support NASA's Moon Base Infrastructure Office in conducting an autonomous power generation demonstration near the lunar South Pole. The integrated system will incorporate solar arrays, batteries and wireless power-transfer hardware for NASA's Mini-Communications and Solar Tower initiative.



The demonstration will validate vertically deployed solar power generation, mast-mounted payload operations and the system's ability to survive the lunar night. These capabilities are important for establishing dependable power infrastructure to support future activities on the Moon. Redwire will build on its development work under NASA's Vertical Solar Array Technology program, which advanced ROSA for vertical deployment and retraction in lunar gravity conditions.



The contract follows the successful installation and deployment of Redwire's eighth and final ROSA wing on the International Space Station, completing a major power modernization effort. The company is developing more than 65 solar array wings for various space missions. The new award provides an opportunity to extend its established solar array technology from Earth orbit to lunar surface infrastructure and support NASA's efforts toward a sustained presence on the Moon.

Companies Advancing Lunar Power Generation Technologies

The growing focus on establishing a sustainable presence on the Moon is encouraging aerospace companies to develop reliable power generation and infrastructure technologies. Lockheed Martin CorporationLMT and Northrop Grumman CorporationNOC are also advancing capabilities for future lunar operations.



Lockheed Martin is developing Vertical Solar Array Technology to provide continuous power for lunar habitats, mobility vehicles and resource utilization systems.



Northrop Grumman is developing Lunar Infrastructure Demo missions to mature power and data systems, including technologies designed to survive the lunar night and support a sustained presence at the Moon's South Pole.

Earnings Estimates for RDW Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 54.88% and 51.89%, respectively.

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RDW Stock Is Trading at a Premium

Redwire is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 3.66X compared with the industry average of 2.2X.

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RDW Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, RDW’s shares have risen 48.5% against the industry’s 12.8% decline.

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RDW’s Zacks Rank

Redwire currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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