Domino's Pizza, Inc.DPZ continues to demonstrate resilient customer demand, with strong order growth offsetting pressure on average ticket sizes. The company's third-quarter 2026 performance highlighted its ability to attract customers despite a challenging consumer environment.



Domino's U.S. same-store sales increased 0.3% in the quarter, supported by order count growth across delivery and carryout channels. However, lower average ticket sizes, reflecting a sequential decline in items per order, partially offset these gains. Pricing increased 1.2%, while carryout comps rose 1% and delivery comps declined 0.3%.



Management attributed ticket pressure primarily to consumers managing spending amid persistent macroeconomic challenges. Nevertheless, the company remains focused on balancing compelling value offers with improved ticket growth. Its Best Deal Ever promotion, stuffed-crust offerings and targeted marketing initiatives are expected to encourage customers to add more items to their orders.



The launch of The Domino, designed to address individual meal preferences within group occasions, presents another growth opportunity. Additionally, Domino's expanding third-party delivery presence and loyalty initiatives could support customer acquisition and ordering frequency.



Looking ahead, management expects order count growth to remain strong in the fourth quarter, supported by an attractive marketing calendar. However, the company anticipates continued consumer pressure through the remainder of 2026. Domino's expects U.S. same-store sales growth toward the lower end of its low-single-digit outlook.



Sustained order momentum, improved ticket trends and stronger franchisee profitability will be critical to DPZ's growth trajectory. The company's ability to convert traffic gains into higher-value orders could determine whether its sales performance strengthens in 2027.

DPZ's Competitive Landscape: Papa John's and Pizza Hut

Domino's faces competition from Papa John's InternationalPZZA and Pizza Hut, operated by Yum China HoldingsYUMC in China. Both competitors are navigating demand challenges while focusing on value, customer engagement and operational improvements.



Papa John's reported an 8.3% decline in North America comparable sales in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting persistent competitive pressures. The company is pursuing its Unbox Better transformation strategy, emphasizing stronger value propositions, product improvements and enhanced restaurant execution. Papa John's initiatives aim to improve customer traffic and brand competitiveness.



Meanwhile, Pizza Hut in China reported 5% same-store transaction growth in the third quarter, marking its 15th consecutive quarter of transaction growth. However, its average ticket declined 8% year over year, primarily due to value-oriented offerings and smaller orders. Pizza Hut's performance highlights how sustained traffic growth can coexist with ticket pressure, a trend also evident at Domino's.

DPZ’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Domino's shares have gained 9.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 0.4% increase. In the same time frame, the S&P 500 declined 0.5%.



Zacks Investment Research

DPZ is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2, down from the industry’s 22.79.

Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPZ’s 2026 earnings per share has increased, as shown in the chart.

DPZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research