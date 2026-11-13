Cerebras SystemsCBRS reported third-quarter 2026 earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents per share. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss of 67 cents per share compared with a loss of 41 cents a year ago.



Core revenues of $230.87 million surged 70% year over year and surpassed the consensus mark by 6.98%. Growth was driven by robust demand for high-speed AI inference, with core cloud and other services revenues climbing 272% year over year to $144.91 million.

Cerebras Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cerebras Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cerebras Systems Inc. Quote

CBRS Cloud Business Fuels Revenue Growth

Core cloud and other services revenues benefited from higher pricing and growing adoption of fast inference solutions. Sequential cloud revenue growth was 13%, reflecting continued customer demand despite capacity limitations.



Core hardware revenues totaled $85.96 million compared with $96.79 million in the year-ago quarter. However, hardware revenues increased 5% sequentially as the company benefited from demand for AI acceleration systems.



The company expects cloud revenues to remain relatively flat sequentially in the fourth quarter because of data center capacity constraints. Additional capacity is scheduled to begin coming online in December, with more substantial expansion anticipated throughout 2027.

Cerebras Expands Hyperscaler Partnerships

Cerebras secured agreements with Oracle and Microsoft, bringing its hyperscaler customer wins to three over the past six months, including AWS.



Oracle plans to integrate Cerebras hardware into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, with inference services expected to launch in summer 2027. The Microsoft cloud agreement represents another opportunity for expansion, with revenues expected to begin in the first half of 2027.



The company also expanded distribution through neocloud providers and announced that its inference technology will power the Bilt Neighborhood OS platform and AI assistant.



The company highlighted that its pipeline of potential business opportunities increased more than tenfold over recent months, supported by interest from hyperscalers, enterprises and AI-native customers.

CBRS Advances AI Infrastructure Capacity

Cerebras secured approximately 700 gross megawatts of data center capacity for delivery by the end of 2027. The company expanded its European footprint through additional capacity agreements in Norway and Finland.



Manufacturing capacity is expected to increase more than tenfold by the end of 2026 compared with the beginning of the year. Cerebras is scaling production with Flex and Sanmina while securing wafer supply from TSMC.



The company also advanced its product roadmap. Its CS-4 system is approaching full production, while the next-generation CS-5 is targeted for early summer 2027.



Cerebras introduced production-scale heterogeneous disaggregated inference, combining AMD GPUs with Cerebras systems. The company expects the technology to increase token output per megawatt by up to fivefold.

Cerebras’ Q3 Operating Details

Core gross margin improved to 41%, up 40 basis points (bps) sequentially. Core cloud and other services gross margin reached 46.9%, increasing 510 bps sequentially, supported by higher pricing on new business.



Core hardware gross margin declined to 31%, reflecting final shipments under an older customer agreement with lower pricing.



GAAP operating expenses totaled $266.2 million compared with $81.6 million a year ago. Research and development expenses were $177.8 million, while sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses totaled $32.8 million and $55.6 million, respectively.



Core operating loss was $33.1 million compared with $15.1 million a year earlier.

CBRS Balance Sheet Supports Expansion

Cerebras ended September 2026 with approximately $7.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments. The company’s $850 million revolving credit facility remained unused.



Net cash used in operating activities totaled $388.89 million during the first nine months of 2026. Purchases of property and equipment reached $1.05 billion, reflecting continued infrastructure investment.



Remaining performance obligations reached $26.1 billion. CBRS acknowledged delays in delivering initial capacity under its OpenAI agreement, primarily because of data center construction constraints, and expects delivery schedules to normalize in the second half of 2027.

Cerebras Raises 2026 Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2026, Cerebras expects core revenues between $310 million and $330 million.



Core gross margin is projected between 47% and 49%, while core operating margin is expected between negative 1% and positive 1%.



For 2026, CBRS raised core revenue guidance to $940-$960 million. Core gross margin is projected between 42% and 44%, while core operating margin is expected between negative 10% and negative 8%.



Management continues to anticipate approximately tripling revenues in 2027, supported by expanding data center capacity, new hardware shipments and increasing adoption of high-speed inference services.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cerebras currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector include VertivVRT, TeradyneTER, and Unity SoftwareU. Each of the three stocks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vertiv, Teradyne and Unity Software shares have jumped 29.4%, 37% and 13.6% year to date, respectively. Long-term earnings growth rate for Vertiv, Teradyne and Unity Software is currently pegged at 43.81%, 54.38% and 41.63%, respectively.

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