AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.AMC is exploring artificial intelligence (AI) to improve theater programming efficiency and unlock additional earnings potential. The initiative, currently underway in Europe, aims to optimize movie scheduling across auditoriums using AI and machine learning.



AMC traditionally relies on human teams to determine which movies should be assigned to specific auditoriums each week across approximately 10,000 screens. As movie demand changes throughout a film's theatrical run, programming requires continuous adjustments. New releases typically attract larger audiences initially before gradually shifting to smaller auditoriums.



AMC’s CEO Adam Aron believes AI-powered programming could improve the matching of movies with auditorium sizes and seating capacities. The technology may also reduce labor costs while making scheduling decisions more precise. Even marginal improvements in programming efficiency could generate meaningful financial benefits, given AMC's substantial admissions revenues.



This opportunity is particularly compelling amid AMC's strong operating leverage. In the third quarter of 2026, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $347.5 million, up 183.7% year over year, while revenues increased 31.6% to $1.71 billion. During the first nine months of 2026, approximately 57% of incremental revenues flowed through to adjusted EBITDA.



AMC is also pursuing other efficiency initiatives, including improved theater-level forecasting to optimize staffing and food-and-beverage inventory.



However, the financial contribution from AI-based programming remains uncertain, as the European project is still being evaluated. Successful implementation across its theater network could help AMC improve auditorium utilization, lower operating expenses and strengthen EBITDA margins.



Ultimately, AI-driven theater programming represents a promising opportunity for AMC to enhance profitability beyond box-office growth, although its actual impact will depend on execution and measurable efficiency gains.

AMC Entertainment’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AMC’s shares have surged 147% over the past six months, while the industry gained 13.5%. Over the same period, AMC Entertainment has outperformed industry players like Cinemark Holdings, Inc.CNK and The Marcus CorporationMCS.

AMC’s Price Performance

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From a valuation standpoint, AMC Entertainment stock trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.51, below the industry’s average of 2.87. Cinemark and Marcus have P/S ratios of 1.14 and 0.99, respectively.

AMC Entertainment’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC’s 2026 loss per share of 13 cents indicates an 86.5% year-over-year improvement from a loss of 96 cents. Conversely, industry players like Cinemark and Marcus are likely to witness 2026 earnings growth of 164.4% and 382.4%, respectively.

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AMC’s Zacks Rank

AMC Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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