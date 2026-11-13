Strategy Inc. MSTR raised approximately $21.23 billion in capital in 2026 through Oct. 25, reinforcing its position as one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. The substantial fundraising reflects the company's continued focus on expanding its Bitcoin treasury. However, the entire amount was not directed toward Bitcoin purchases, as Strategy also used the proceeds to strengthen liquidity and manage financial obligations.

Strategy purchased $14.33 billion worth of Bitcoin during 2026 through Oct. 25, taking its total holdings to 848,517 BTC, up 26% from the end of 2025. However, its third-quarter capital allocation showed a notable shift. Despite raising approximately $5.41 billion through common stock offerings during the quarter, the company spent only $588.1 million on Bitcoin purchases. The remaining $4.82 billion supported other treasury purposes, including dollar reserves, preferred stock repurchases and dividend payments.

Looking ahead, Strategy retains significant fundraising capacity, with approximately $44.09 billion available under its at-the-market offering programs as of Sept. 30, 2026. Management intends to prioritize preferred securities, particularly STRC, to finance future Bitcoin purchases. CEO Phong Le also discussed the possibility of raising $1-$2 billion monthly through STRC, subject to market conditions.

However, continued capital raising could increase financing costs and shareholder dilution. Strategy's BTC Yield turned negative in the first nine months of 2026, indicating that Bitcoin holdings did not keep pace with growth in assumed diluted shares.

Overall, Strategy's strong capital-raising capacity and expanding digital credit platform could support further Bitcoin accumulation. However, its ability to translate fresh capital into Bitcoin-per-share growth will remain crucial.

How Are MSTR Peers Faring?

Strive, Inc. ASST is a publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company that raises capital through common and preferred stock to expand its Bitcoin holdings. It acquired 20,373 BTC during the first nine months of 2026 and raised approximately $609 million through a preferred stock offering in October. Its capital-raising strategy makes it a direct peer of Strategy.

Twenty One Capital XXI is a NYSE-listed Bitcoin treasury company focused on accumulating Bitcoin and developing Bitcoin-related financial services. It held 43,514 BTC as of Sept. 30, 2026. Like Strategy, its business model emphasizes Bitcoin exposure, capital management and the potential to create shareholder value through Bitcoin holdings.

Strategy’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Strategy shares have gained 23% over the past three months, outperforming the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.

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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E), MSTR is currently trading at 4.75X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 12.75X.

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Strategy’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has been revised upward significantly over the past month. The consensus estimate calls for 14.6% growth year over year.

Currently, Strategy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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