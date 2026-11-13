Carnival Corporation Ltd. CCL faces continued pressure from higher fuel prices, which remain a significant variable cost for the cruise industry. Geopolitical uncertainty and disruptions in the Middle East have added to the cost burden. However, lower fuel consumption and operational improvements are helping the company limit the impact of rising energy expenses on profitability. Fuel efficiency has become an important part of Carnival's cost-control strategy.



The company reduced fuel consumption per available lower berth day (“ALBD”) by 26% since 2019, including a 13% reduction over the past three years. During the third quarter of 2026, fuel consumption declined nearly 4% year over year, following a reduction of more than 5% in the prior-year quarter. At September guidance fuel prices, the cumulative reduction in consumption represents savings of nearly $750 million. This lower consumption provides a financial cushion against higher fuel prices and reduces the company's exposure to energy cost volatility.



Higher fuel prices nevertheless remain an earnings headwind. Carnival's updated full-year guidance included an 11-cent-per-share impact from increased fuel prices compared with June guidance. The company generated more than $150 million in operational improvements since its June guidance, fully offsetting the impact of higher fuel prices. Better fuel efficiency, lower cruise costs and improved yields contributed to this improvement. As a result, the company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.24, up 2 cents from its previous forecast.



Carnival's strategy places greater emphasis on reducing fuel consumption rather than relying on hedging to manage price volatility. The company considers fuel hedging a short-term measure, as the associated costs paid to banks and counterparties may not justify the reduction in price volatility. Instead, investments in technology, itinerary optimization and operational improvements are central to its approach. Lower fuel consumption also reduces the environmental impact of operations while supporting cost savings. Although fuel prices remain outside the company's control, further efficiency gains remain important to limiting cost pressure and protecting profitability.

CCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Carnival have gained 4.4% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 2.5%. In the same time frame, other industry players like Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL have gained 5.6%, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.NCLH has lost 5%.

CCL Stock’s Three-Month Price Performance

Zacks Investment Research

CCL stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.57, well below the industry average of 17.07. Then again, other industry players, such as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise, have P/E ratios of 16.11 and 11.98, respectively.

CCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has increased from $2.23 to $2.26 over the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of CCL Stock

The company’s fiscal 2026 earnings are likely to increase 0.4% year over year. Conversely, industry players like Royal Caribbean are likely to witness growth of 14.7% year over year in 2026 earnings. Norwegian Cruise is likely to project a fall of 19.9% year over year in 2026 earnings.



CCL stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research