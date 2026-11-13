For the quarter ended September 2026, APA (APA) reported revenue of $2.81 billion, up 39.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.94, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +18.5% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44, the EPS surprise was +34.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Production volume per day - NGL - Total : 79.75 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 75.88 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 79.75 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 75.88 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by nine analysts on average. Production volume per day - Total : 450.28 KBOE/D versus 439.91 KBOE/D estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 450.28 KBOE/D versus 439.91 KBOE/D estimated by nine analysts on average. Production volume per day - Oil - Total : 220.88 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 214.83 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 220.88 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 214.83 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by nine analysts on average. Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total : 897.84 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 895.32 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 897.84 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 895.32 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on nine analysts. Revenues- United States : $1.7 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.6% change.

: $1.7 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.6% change. Revenues- North Sea : $254 million versus $193.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change.

: $254 million versus $193.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change. Revenues- Egypt : $826 million versus $806.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.

: $826 million versus $806.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Oil revenues : $1.93 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%.

: $1.93 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues : $2.36 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.8% change.

: $2.36 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.8% change. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues : $190 million versus $193.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.8% change.

: $190 million versus $193.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.8% change. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas revenues : $236 million versus $214.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.9% change.

: $236 million versus $214.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.9% change. Purchased oil and gas sales: $409 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $264.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.5%.

Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for APA here>>>

Shares of APA have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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