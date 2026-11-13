Archer Aviation Inc.ACHR shares have lost 44.9% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s decline of 14.6% as well as the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s loss of 11.4%. It also underperformed the S&P 500’s return of 12.7% in the same time frame.

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Other industry players, such as General DynamicsGD and EmbraerEMBJ, have delivered a stellar performance in the past year. Shares of GD and EMBJ have gained 5.5% and 26.4%, respectively, in the said period.

ACHR’s significant underperformance compared with the broader aerospace and defense industry, as well as key peers, raises concerns about its stock performance. However, investors should assess whether the company’s growth prospects and business fundamentals can support a recovery. Evaluating its growth drivers, earnings outlook and key risks will be crucial in determining the stock’s potential for an upside reversal.

Tailwinds for ACHR

Archer Aviation continues to advance its commercial eVTOL ambitions through strategic partnerships and efforts to expand its global air taxi network. In the third quarter of 2026, the company reported revenues of $5.1 million compared with no revenues in the year-ago quarter. Its net loss widened to 35 cents per share from 20 cents in the prior-year quarter. Archer Aviation ended the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, providing financial flexibility to support its growth initiatives.

In November 2026, Archer Aviation announced a multi-year partnership with Formula 1 to explore integrating its Midnight eVTOL air taxis at select Grands Prix across the United States, the Middle East, Asia and Europe. The collaboration aims to transport VIPs and fans between airports, business hubs and racing circuits, potentially offering dedicated pick-up and drop-off locations and air taxi services through Formula 1's hospitality and ticketing offerings.

Earlier, in October 2026, Archer Aviation partnered with ITA Airways to develop an all-electric air taxi network across major Italian cities. The initiative aims to replace 60–90-minute road journeys with 10–20-minute flights using Midnight aircraft. The aircraft also demonstrated its capabilities through piloted flights in the Bay Area, including journeys between Oakland and San Francisco's Marina District in approximately 10 minutes.

These developments highlight Archer Aviation's progress toward commercializing its Midnight aircraft. Strategic partnerships, successful flight demonstrations and substantial liquidity could support its expansion plans, although aircraft certification and the conversion of partnerships into commercial operations remain key milestones.

Estimates for ACHR’s 2026 Sales and Earnings

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 5,439%. The consensus estimate for its 2026 losses indicates a year-over-year decline.

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The stock’s annual bottom-line estimates have remained the same over the past 60 days.

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ACHR’s Valuation

In terms of valuation, ACHR’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 25.81X, a premium to the industry average of 2.20X. This suggests that investors will be paying a higher price than the company's expected sales growth compared with its industry average.

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General Dynamics and Embraer are trading at a discount in comparison with ACHR. GD’s forward 12-month price-to-sales is 1.68X, while EMBJ’s forward 12-month price-to-sales is 1.47X.

Liquidity Position of ACHR

ACHR has a current ratio of 8.02. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that ACHR possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.

Its industry peers, General Dynamics and Embraer, also maintain current ratios above one. GD has a current ratio of 1.43, while EMBJ also holds 1.31.

What Should an Investor Do?

ACHR’s strategic partnerships, progress toward commercializing its Midnight aircraft and strong liquidity position provide potential long-term growth opportunities. However, its significant underperformance compared with the industry and key peers, coupled with a steep valuation premium, raises concerns. Moreover, the company continues to report losses, while its annual earnings estimates have remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

Considering its solid sales growth and strong liquidity position, existing shareholders may consider holding the stock, while prospective investors may wait for better entry points. Monitoring ACHR’s commercial progress, earnings outlook, valuation and ability to convert partnerships into revenues will be crucial in assessing its recovery potential.

ACHR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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