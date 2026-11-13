Quanta Services, Inc. PWR reported strong third-quarter 2026 results on Oct. 29, 2026, with adjusted earnings and revenues exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.5% and 9.4%, respectively. The company delivered strong year-over-year growth across key financial metrics, supported by robust demand for grid, power generation and technology infrastructure, increased self-performed project scope and efficient resource utilization.

Digging Deeper Into PWR's Q3 Results

Adjusted earnings per share stood at $6.06, up 82% year over year, while revenues of $12.01 billion increased 57.4%. Both figures surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted EBITDA increased 69% year over year to $1.4 billion, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 12.1% from 8.7%. Quanta raised its full-year 2026 financial guidance following the strong quarterly performance, reflecting higher expectations for revenues, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings. (read more: PWR Q3 Earnings Beat on Electric Strength, 2026 View Raised, Stock Up)



Quanta's shares have surged 43.6% year to date (“YTD”), significantly outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry's 1.7% growth. The stock has also outpaced the Zacks Construction sector, which declined 3.1%, and the S&P 500 Index, which advanced 9.9% during the same period.

PWR Stock’s YTD Price Performance

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Let Us Examine the Key Factors Supporting PWR's Prospects.

Rising Power and Infrastructure Demand Expands PWR's Growth Opportunities

Quanta is benefiting from rising investment in electricity infrastructure as utilities address grid reliability, resilience and increasing power demand. Electrification, data center development, domestic manufacturing and other large-load requirements are driving demand for additional transmission, distribution and power generation capacity. The company is also seeing broader demand from utility, industrial and technology customers, expanding its opportunities across multiple end markets.



Quanta's established position in utility infrastructure provides a foundation to capture this demand, while its capabilities in power generation and large-load projects extend the addressable market. The company was selected by NiSource to design, procure and construct generation and infrastructure resources capable of producing approximately 3 gigawatts of power for a large data center campus in Indiana. It is also seeing active opportunities in large transmission programs and power generation, with several projects moving closer to contract execution. The expansion of these markets provides a longer-term source of work beyond existing utility programs and supports Quanta's growth plans beyond 2026.

PWR’s Record Backlog Provides Strong Revenue Visibility

Quanta’s growing backlog provides a strong base for future revenue generation. As of Sept. 30, 2026, total backlog reached a record $63.7 billion, up 62.7% year over year from $39.2 billion and approximately $10 billion sequentially from June 30. Remaining performance obligations stood at $41.8 billion, reflecting a substantial volume of contracted work. Backlog growth was broad-based across the company's key markets, including Electric and Underground and Infrastructure.



This increase reflects demand across transmission and distribution, power generation and renewable projects, along with ongoing customer infrastructure programs. The company also reported that several large transmission and power generation opportunities are progressing through planning, permitting and engineering stages. These projects provide additional opportunities to expand backlog as they move toward contract execution. The record backlog, combined with a growing pipeline of projects, strengthens revenue visibility and supports the company's expectations for continued growth.

Strong Cash Flow Generation Strengthens Financial Flexibility

Strong cash generation supports Quanta's ongoing investments and provides flexibility to pursue growth opportunities across its end markets. The company generated record cash flow in the third quarter of 2026, supported by higher earnings and improved working capital. Cash flow from operations reached $1.5 billion, compared with $563.5 million in the prior-year quarter, while free cash flow increased to $1.2 billion from $438.1 million. The company also raised its full-year free cash flow expectation to $2.5-$3 billion, compared with the previous guidance of $2-$2.5 billion, which would represent another annual record.



The improvement in cash generation provides additional flexibility to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other strategic investments. Quanta ended the third quarter with $2.3 billion in cash and total liquidity of $5.2 billion, while its bank-defined leverage ratio stood at approximately 1.3X. The company also prepaid its remaining $618.8 million term loan balance during the quarter. Strong cash generation and available liquidity position Quanta to support its expansion plans while maintaining financial flexibility.

Higher Guidance and Upward Earnings Revisions Support PWR's Growth Outlook

Quanta raised its full-year 2026 financial expectations following stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and anticipated additional strength in the fourth quarter. The company now expects revenues of $41.3-$41.6 billion, up from its previous guidance of $39.3-$39.7 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to $4.4-$4.49 billion from $4.09-$4.21 billion, while adjusted earnings per share are now expected at $17.90-$18.30, up from $16.45-$16.95. The company's confidence also extends into 2027, with expectations for strong double-digit adjusted EPS growth, supported by continued backlog expansion and demand across utility, power generation, industrial and technology markets.



Analysts have also raised earnings expectations for both years. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS increased to $17.49 from $16.70, while the same for 2027 rose to $20.71 from $19.41. The current estimates imply year-over-year earnings growth of 62.7% in 2026 and 18.4% in 2027. Revenue estimates also point to continued growth, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate standing at $41.03 billion for 2026 and $48.47 billion for 2027, indicating expected growth of 44.1% and 18.2%, respectively. These upward estimate revisions, along with higher company guidance and broadening demand, support Quanta's earnings growth prospects.

PWR's EPS Estimate Revision Trend

PWR Stock’s Valuation Trend

PWR stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.88X, as evidenced by the chart below.

PWR’s Valuation vs Industry (P/E F12M)

How Does Quanta Compare With Its Competitors?

Quanta competes with MasTec MTZ, MYR GroupMYRG and Primoris ServicesPRIM across several infrastructure markets.



MasTec provides electric transmission, renewable energy and communications infrastructure services. Shares of MTZ have lost 2.6% YTD, significantly underperforming Quanta. MasTec trades at 15.4X forward earnings, indicating a substantial valuation discount.



MYR Group specializes in electrical construction, transmission, distribution and substation projects. Shares of MYRG have gained 26.6% YTD, reflecting favorable utility infrastructure demand. However, MYR Group has trailed Quanta's rally. MYRG trades at 17.48X forward earnings, below Quanta's multiple.



Primoris Services operates across power delivery, utility infrastructure, renewable energy and pipeline construction. Shares of PRIM have plunged 38.5% YTD, indicating weaker stock performance. Primoris Services trades at 15.23X forward earnings, also considerably below Quanta.

PWR's Strong Fundamentals Support Its Investment Case

Quanta's strong third-quarter results, record backlog and improved full-year guidance reflect solid demand across utility, power generation and technology infrastructure markets. Upward earnings estimate revisions and the company's expectations for double-digit adjusted EPS growth in 2027 also support its growth prospects. However, the stock's premium valuation compared with industry peers remains a factor for investors to consider.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PWR offers a favorable investment opportunity based on its positive earnings estimate trend. Investors may consider the stock for potential gains, supported by strong demand across its end markets and expected earnings growth.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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