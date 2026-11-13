IQVIA Holdings IQV shares have soared 58.8% over the past six months, beating the industry’s 30.9% and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's marginal return.

6-Month Share Price Performance

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Let us delve deeper into the factors behind the company’s solid price performance.

Clinical Research & Commercial Solutions Drives Growth: Rising clinical research activity and stronger outsourcing demand benefit the Research & Development (R&D) Solutions. In the third quarter of 2026, this segment’s revenues moved up 8.7% year over year, with organic growth approaching the 7% mark. Net new bookings climbed 15% year over year, marking the strongest quarterly bookings in four years. IQV’s growth momentum is sustained on the back of strong emerging biopharma funding, increasing clinical trial activity and higher win rates.

The company’s Commercial Solutions segment benefits from the rising demand for healthcare information, analytics and consulting services. In the third quarter of 2026, this segment’s revenues gained 6.9% year over year, accompanied by an organic growth of 4%. Record sales pipelines and improving customer decision timelines supported the segment’s strong revenue growth for four consecutive quarters.

Competitive Edge From AI Adoption: IQVIA’s widening AI portfolio is improving clinical trial execution, commercial decision-making and operational prowess. The company has deployed 415 AI agents, highlighting the rising adoption of its agentic solutions. IQV is able to identify patients faster, optimize trial designs and cut down development timelines. For instance, the company’s AI-enabled modeling solutions stripped down a pharma client’s clinical development timeline by nine months.

Operational Efficiency Strengthens Bottom Line: IQVIA’s profitability is supported by its productivity initiatives, cost-management measures and AI-driven automation. In the third quarter of 2026, adjusted EBITDA moved up 8.7% year over year with its margins gaining 20 basis points (bps). Operational enhancements contributed 80 bps to the underlying margin expansion. Strong operational execution led to an 11.3% year-over-year jump in the bottom line. Persistent automation and productivity improvements should support margin expansion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IQV currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Medical sector are Acadia Healthcare ACHC and Alector ALEC, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Acadia Healthcare has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.6%. ACHC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.8%, on average.

Alector has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 32.9%. EVTC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 162%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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