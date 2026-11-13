Helmerich & PayneHP is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 26 cents on revenues of $1.1 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced the oil and gas drilling rig provider’s performance in the September quarter. But it is worth taking a look at HP’s previous quarter’s performance first.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, this Tulsa, OK-based land and offshore contractor missed the consensus mark. Helmerich & Payne incurred an adjusted net loss per share of 11 cents in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, in sharp contrast with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents in profit. Revenues of $1 billion, however, topped the consensus estimate by 4.7%.

HP missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. This is depicted in the graph below:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth-quarter bottom line has been unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 2,700% year-over-year surge. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests a 4,3% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Helmerich & Payne’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from stronger drilling activity in the United States. Lower 48, supported by healthy demand from private operators. The company reactivated 10 rigs in the third quarter, ending June with 147 operating rigs. Management projected an average of 145-151 rigs for the September quarter, whereas the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 150. Improved pricing and operational efficiencies, alongside higher rig utilization, could have lifted profitability. North America Solutions’ direct margin guidance of $245-$255 million also suggests continued sequential improvement from the fiscal third quarter’s $241 million.

Growing drilling activity in Argentina and recovering operations in the Middle East could have supported HP’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 performance. The company planned to activate its 10th and 11th FlexRigs in Argentina by August 2026, backed by multi-year contracts. Meanwhile, five rig reactivations in Saudi Arabia brought its operating fleet to 22 rigs, while two suspended rigs in Bahrain resumed operations. These developments, combined with improving operational efficiency, could have supported international margins.

HP’s Offshore Solutions segment could have provided earnings stability in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by performance-based contracts and steady customer demand. The segment generated $29 million in direct margins in the fiscal third quarter, with management projecting $26-$30 million for the September quarter. A four-year contract extension in Norway strengthened revenue visibility, while a $3.6-billion backlog, including renewal options, supported longer-term prospects. Additionally, enterprise optimization initiatives and tighter overhead spending could have supported profitability. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter Offshore Solutions operating income stood at $17.50 million.

Why a Likely Positive Surprise?

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Helmerich & Payne this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

HP has an Earnings ESP of +39.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

In addition to Helmerich & Payne, here are some other companiesthat you may also want to consider on the basis of our model:

Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT has an Earnings ESP of +2.65% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Nov. 17.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of Elbit Systems indicates 29.8% growth. Valued at $32.3 billion, ESLT has risen 52.8% in a year.

BJ's Wholesale Club BJ has an Earnings ESP of +2.12% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Nov. 20.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings of BJ's Wholesale Club indicates 6.8% growth. Valued at around $14 billion, BJ has gained 17.5% in a year.

Salesforce( CRM has an Earnings ESP of +0.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Dec. 2.

Salesforce beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the last four quarters, the average being 36.1%. Valued at $179.4 billion, CRM has lost 10.7% in a year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research